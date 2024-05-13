iolence Erupts At Polling Booth: YSRCP MLA Strikes Voter, Retaliation Triggers Assault By Henchmen Amid Queue Dispute

During the ongoing fourth phase of elections, some shocking developments have occurred, taking everyone by surprise. A startling incident unfolded as Annabathuni Sivakumar, the incumbent MLA representing the YSRCP from Tenali, was witnessed slapping a voter at the polling booth, shocking bystanders and the electorate alike.
Sitting YSRCP MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar slaps a voter at the polling booth.
Voter slaps back and MLA’s henchmen rain back blows to the voter.
All because of issue in queuing up. pic.twitter.com/E0W1SlVFsf
— Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) May 13, 2024
Amidst the chaos, the voter retaliated by slapping the MLA, prompting a swift and violent response from the MLA’s henchmen, who proceeded to rain down blows upon the voter, escalating the situation further.
The entire altercation stemmed from a dispute over queuing up at the polling booth, igniting a chain of events that led to the exchange of blows between the voter and the MLA, followed by the aggressive intervention of the MLA’s associates.
