iolence Erupts At Polling Booth: YSRCP MLA Strikes Voter, Retaliation Triggers Assault By Henchmen Amid Queue Dispute

During the ongoing fourth phase of elections, some shocking developments have occurred, taking everyone by surprise. A startling incident unfolded as Annabathuni Sivakumar, the incumbent MLA representing the YSRCP from Tenali, was witnessed slapping a voter at the polling booth, shocking bystanders and the electorate alike.

Sitting YSRCP MLA from Tenali Annabathuni Sivakumar slaps a voter at the polling booth. Voter slaps back and MLA’s henchmen rain back blows to the voter. All because of issue in queuing up. pic.twitter.com/E0W1SlVFsf — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) May 13, 2024

Amidst the chaos, the voter retaliated by slapping the MLA, prompting a swift and violent response from the MLA’s henchmen, who proceeded to rain down blows upon the voter, escalating the situation further.

The entire altercation stemmed from a dispute over queuing up at the polling booth, igniting a chain of events that led to the exchange of blows between the voter and the MLA, followed by the aggressive intervention of the MLA’s associates.

Annabathuni Siva Kumar, serves as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Tenali Constituency in Guntur District, representing the YSR Congress party.



