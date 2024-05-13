'I've never witnessed such enthusiasm..': Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Casts Vote In Phase 4

In the 4th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu heads to cast hjis vote from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

Following the completion of his vote, N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote for a prosperous future. “It’s crucial that we all participate in the electoral process and strive for a brighter tomorrow. I firmly believe that TDP will emerge victorious with 100% support,” he declared.

Expressing astonishment at the overwhelming turnout, Naidu remarked, “I’ve never witnessed such enthusiasm in my entire political career. People have traveled from distant places like America, Bengaluru, and Chennai just to cast their votes, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding democracy and securing their future.”

#WATCH | Guntur: After casting his vote, Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu says, “…I am appealing to everyone to exercise their right to vote. People have come from abroad at their own expense to cast their vote. I thank everyone…” pic.twitter.com/CVcU7hwCRc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

When questioned about the party’s expected seat count, Naidu refrained from speculation, stating, “I prefer not to delve into such matters.”

He urged everyone to exercise their franchise, highlighting the dedication of voters who traveled from abroad at their own expense. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all,” he added.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections witnessed the commencement of polling in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory on Monday at 7:00 am. Simultaneously, voting commenced for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Among the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 belong to Andhra Pradesh, 17 to Telangana, 13 to Uttar Pradesh, and others distributed across various states and territories.

The fourth phase is marked by significant contests, featuring prominent leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and others vying for electoral success.

Thus far, up to phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has proceeded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.

