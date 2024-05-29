Jai Ram Thakur: 'The Greatest Strength Lies In Our Party's Organization And Leadership' | NewsX Exclusive

As we approach the final phase of elections, the entire nation is holding its breath with anticipation. These are crucial times as the nation will seal the bond on who will have the leadership of the world’s largest democracy for the upcoming five years. Going to polls in the last phase of elections is Himachal Pradesh which hosts pristine mountains and the most essential rivers of the country. In the phase 7 elections, Himachal Pradesh will be vying for four seats, representing Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. To gain a clearer understanding of the region’s most pressing concerns and the prevailing electoral sentiments, we need to grasp the on-ground realities of the issues at hand. To shed light on the issues, joining exclusively on NewsX’s ‘The Hot Mic’ is Jai Ram Thakur, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Editor. The Ground Reality In Himachal

Kicking off with the interview he elaborated on the atmosphere that is prevailing on the ground currently and said, “The greatest strength lies in our party’s organization and leadership. Usually, contesting parties make claims as to why their party should be chosen. However, this time, there are no such claims from the opposition, the I.N.D.I Alliance, that our government shall be formed.” He added further, Even before the election results are declared, the people have decided that the government should be of the BJP and the NDA coalition, and Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister for the third time as well.”

Opposition’s Flimsy Promises

Moving on with the interview, he addressed whether the opposition has kept its past promises and what new promises they’re making now for the people of Himachal Pradesh and said, “During the days of the assembly elections, they had given 10 guarantees. If I may say so myself, not a single guarantee has been fulfilled. They are campaigning that 5 guarantees have been fulfilled but in reality, they have not achieved it.”

The Competition In Mandi

Towards the end, we inquired about the prospects for the Mandi Lok Sabha elections, as many analysts estimate it to be the only seat with tough competition. He elaborated on this, providing insights, and said, ” One thing I want to say is that the organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party is very strong. And certainly, the Mandi seat will be won by our party’s candidate.” He iterated further, “Even though Kangana Ranaut is not involved in politics, our organization stands strong with a single goal in front of it – to make Mr. Modi the Prime Minister of the country, and for that, the Member of Parliament should be from here to ensure.”

Jai Ram Thakur is an Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh from 2017 to 2022. He is currently in his sixth term as MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, having won continuously since 1998. Thakur has previously held the position of Cabinet Minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party Government of Himachal Pradesh and served as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj from 2009 to 2012. Currently, he serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the state's legislative assembly. Thakur represents the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, having won his first election in 1998 from the now delimited constituency of Chachiot (Seraj). In conclusion, as the nation approaches the final phase of elections, Himachal Pradesh emerges as a pivotal battleground. Jai Ram Thakur's insights highlight the BJP's organizational strength and the people's anticipation for continuity in leadership. The Mandi Lok Sabha elections hold significance, reflecting the state's political dynamics and aspirations.

