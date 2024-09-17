Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Spotlight on Pulwama as PDP’s Waheed Ur Rahman Para Faces NC, AAP Candidates

After about a whole decade, Jammu and Kashmir is once again set to brace itself for the forthcoming elections in the union territory. With the polls being held in close to forty-seven assembly seats in Kashmir and forty-three seats in Jammu, the elections will be held in three phases in the region that was long marked by violence and unrest. The region that is claimed by both the nations, India and Pakistan, was a major reason for the three wars between the neighbors. Since the early 1990s, armed insurgencies against Indian rule in the region have claimed several thousands of lives, which included not just the security forces at borders and deployed in the region but also dozens and dozens of civilians who reside in the territory.

The 2024 election marks the first of such an event since the abrogation of article 370 in the year 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The abrogation of Article 370 revoked effectively the autonomous title of Jammu and Kashmir, stripped the region of its statehood, and divided it into two federally administered territories that are being governed by federal administrators.

Three-phase election

During the three-phase election starting on September 18, polls will be conducted across various assembly seats, one of which is Pulwama, with three notable candidates contesting for the seat: Waheed Ur Rehman Para from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammad Khalil Band from the National Conference (NC) and fayaz ahmad sofi from the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Pulwama, located in South Kashmir, is a key constituency that consistently draws attention in Jammu and Kashmir’s political sphere. Historically known for its volatility, the district has seen significant political activity, with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) holding sway since 2022. However, the National Conference (NC) is striving to regain its lost ground and challenge the PDP’s dominance.

The constituency has a tragic history of violence, most notably the 2019 Pulwama attack, where a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel near Lethpora on the national highway. This incident had a profound impact on the region’s political dynamics, altering the discourse around security and governance. Pulwama remains a politically sensitive area, having also witnessed several military encounters over the years.

Candidate: Waheed Ur Rahman Para

Waheed Ur Rahman Para is a notable political figure in Jammu and Kashmir, contesting for the Pulwama constituency in the upcoming elections starting on September 18, 2024. A dynamic leader, Para has built his reputation through his work with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he has held various key roles, particularly in engaging the youth of the region.

Political Career

Waheed Ur Rahman Para’s entry into politics came at a time when Jammu and Kashmir was undergoing significant upheavals. As a member of the PDP, Para quickly rose through the ranks due to his deep understanding of the region’s socio-political issues and his ability to connect with the younger generation. His work as the President of the PDP’s youth wing has been particularly significant, as he spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at empowering young people in the region. Para’s youth outreach programs focused on education, employment, and mental health, aiming to steer young Kashmiris away from violence and towards constructive societal roles.

Para also played a crucial role in maintaining political engagement in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, a move that shook the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He worked relentlessly to keep the democratic process alive in the face of severe challenges, emphasizing dialogue and advocating for peace and reconciliation in the region.

His Vision for Pulwama

Waheed Ur Rahman Para’s candidacy for the Pulwama constituency is seen as a significant moment for the region. With Pulwama being a politically and emotionally charged district due to its history of militancy and the infamous 2019 attack on CRPF personnel, Para’s vision for Pulwama centers on rebuilding trust and bringing stability.

He has consistently spoken about the need for infrastructure development, job creation, and providing opportunities for the youth. His emphasis on economic reform, especially in sectors like agriculture and education, resonates deeply with the people of Pulwama, many of whom rely on traditional means of livelihood such as saffron cultivation.

Challenges and Prospects

While Para’s political career has seen several successes, it has not been without challenges. In 2020, he faced detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) due to allegations of involvement with anti-national elements. However, his release in 2021 saw him return to the political fold with renewed vigor. His supporters view these legal challenges as politically motivated, positioning him as a resilient leader who has faced adversity head-on. Despite the controversy, Para remains a strong contender, with a growing base of support, particularly among the youth and moderates.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Political Climate

The broader political environment in Jammu and Kashmir has been tumultuous, especially after the central government’s decision to revoke the region’s special status. This move led to a series of political realignments, with many traditional parties like the PDP and National Conference (NC) being challenged by new political actors, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In this context, Para’s candidacy is viewed as crucial for the PDP’s ability to reclaim its influence, especially in regions like Pulwama, where the party has historically enjoyed strong support. His platform focuses on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that the voices of Kashmiris are heard in the national dialogue, and advocating for peace and development in the Valley.

