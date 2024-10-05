Exit polls for the J&K Assembly Elections 2024 have begun arriving. Voters eagerly await the results of an important election, marking a significant political moment since 2014.

Exit polls for the 2024 J&K Assembly elections predict a win for the National Conference and Congress alliance, while BJP is expected to fall short of the majority mark. PDP, which previously was in government with BJP, is unlikely to cross double digits. The three-phase assembly elections for 90 seats in Jammu & Kashmir concluded on October 1, while results are set to be announced on October 8.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Dainik Bhaskar has given 35-40 seats to the INC-NC alliance, while it has given 20-25 seats to the BJP. PDP which was BJP’s alliance partner in the last government, is predicted to win 4-7 seats while others are likely to win 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Gulistan News predicts 31-36 seats for INC-NC alliance, while BJP is set to win 28-30 seats as per their polls. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats while others are set to win 8-16 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

According to People’s Pulse, the INC-NC alliance is set to cross the majority mark with 46-50 seats, while BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats. PDP is expected to win 7-11 seats while 4-6 seats have been given to others.

C Voter Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

C Voter has given 27-32 seats to BJP; 40-48 seats to INC-NC alliance, 6-12 seats to PDP while 6-11 seats to others.

Axis My India Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Axis My India exit poll predicts a close fight between BJP and NC-INC alliance. BJP is likely to win 24-34 seats, while INC-NC alliance is expected to win 35-45 seats. Their poll predicts PDP will win 4-6 seats while giving 8-23 seats to other small parties.

Last Assembly Elections in J&K

The last assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir took place in 2014, where no party achieved a full majority. The PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, won 28 seats, making the BJP the second-largest party with 25 seats. Neither the PDP nor the BJP secured a simple majority, leading to a coalition government that lasted until June 19, 2018. On that date, the state government collapsed when the BJP withdrew its support, citing disagreements with the PDP on key issues, including the region’s militancy.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly constituencies after the recent delimitation exercise. The BJP opted to contest the elections solo, while the National Conference (NC) and Congress formed an alliance. The halfway mark in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly is 46 seats.

In 2014, during the last Assembly election held in Jammu and Kashmir, CVoter exit poll had predicted that no party would reach the 44-seat majority mark in the then 87-member Assembly. The exit poll had estimated that the PDP would lead with 32-38 seats, followed by the BJP with 27-33, the NC with 8-14, and Congress with 4-10. Eventually, the PDP won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the NC 15, Congress won 12 seats, CPIM won 1, JKPC 2, JKPDF 1, and Independents won 3.

