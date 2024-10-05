Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict NC-Congress Alliance Ahead In J&K

Exit polls for the J&K Assembly Elections 2024 have begun arriving. Voters eagerly await the results of an important election, marking a significant political moment since 2014.

J&K Assembly Elections 2024 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict NC-Congress Alliance Ahead In J&K

Exit polls for the 2024 J&K Assembly elections predict a win for the National Conference and Congress alliance, while BJP is expected to fall short of the majority mark. PDP, which previously was in government with BJP, is unlikely to cross double digits. The three-phase assembly elections for 90 seats in Jammu & Kashmir concluded on October 1, while results are set to be announced on October 8.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Dainik Bhaskar has given 35-40 seats to the INC-NC alliance, while it has given 20-25 seats to the BJP. PDP which was BJP’s alliance partner in the last government, is predicted to win 4-7 seats while others are likely to win 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Gulistan News predicts 31-36 seats for INC-NC alliance, while BJP is set to win 28-30 seats as per their polls. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats while others are set to win 8-16 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

According to People’s Pulse, the INC-NC alliance is set to cross the majority mark with 46-50 seats, while BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats. PDP is expected to win 7-11 seats while 4-6 seats have been given to others.

C Voter Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

C Voter has given 27-32 seats to BJP; 40-48 seats to INC-NC alliance, 6-12 seats to PDP while 6-11 seats to others.

Axis My India Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Axis My India exit poll predicts  a close fight between BJP and NC-INC alliance. BJP is likely to win 24-34 seats, while INC-NC alliance is expected to win 35-45 seats. Their poll predicts PDP will win 4-6 seats while giving 8-23 seats to other small parties.

 

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Dainik Bhaskar has given 35-40 seats to the INC-NC alliance, while it has given 20-25 seats to the BJP. PDP which was BJP’s alliance partner in the last government, is predicted to win 4-7 seats while others are likely to win 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Gulistan News predicts 31-36 seats for INC-NC alliance, while BJP is set to win 28-30 seats as per their polls. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats while others are set to win 8-16 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

According to People’s Pulse, the INC-NC alliance is set to cross the majority mark with 46-50 seats, while BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats. PDP is expected to win 7-11 seats while 4-6 seats have been given to others.

C Voter Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

C Voter has given 27-32 seats to BJP; 40-48 seats to INC-NC alliance, 6-12 seats to PDP while 6-11 seats to others.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Dainik Bhaskar has given 35-40 seats to the INC-NC alliance, while it has given 20-25 seats to the BJP. PDP which was BJP’s alliance partner in the last government, is predicted to win 4-7 seats while others are likely to win 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Gulistan News predicts 31-36 seats for INC-NC alliance, while BJP is set to win 28-30 seats as per their polls. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats while others are set to win 8-16 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

According to People’s Pulse, the INC-NC alliance is set to cross the majority mark with 46-50 seats, while BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats. PDP is expected to win 7-11 seats while 4-6 seats have been given to others.

Last Assembly Elections in J&K

The last assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir took place in 2014, where no party achieved a full majority. The PDP, led by Mehbooba Mufti, won 28 seats, making the BJP the second-largest party with 25 seats. Neither the PDP nor the BJP secured a simple majority, leading to a coalition government that lasted until June 19, 2018. On that date, the state government collapsed when the BJP withdrew its support, citing disagreements with the PDP on key issues, including the region’s militancy.

Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly constituencies after the recent delimitation exercise. The BJP opted to contest the elections solo, while the National Conference (NC) and Congress formed an alliance. The halfway mark in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly is 46 seats.

In 2014, during the last Assembly election held in Jammu and Kashmir, CVoter exit poll had predicted that no party would reach the 44-seat majority mark in the then 87-member Assembly. The exit poll had estimated that the PDP would lead with 32-38 seats, followed by the BJP with 27-33, the NC with 8-14, and Congress with 4-10. Eventually, the PDP won 28 seats, the BJP secured 25, the NC 15, Congress won 12 seats, CPIM won 1, JKPC 2, JKPDF 1, and Independents won 3.

Read More: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict Congress Lead In Haryana

Filed under

BJP congress Exit Polls J&k Assembly Elections J&K Assembly Elections 2024 J&K Assembly Elections Exit poll J&K exit polls NC PDP Poll Of Polls

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox