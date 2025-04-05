Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 Released: Check, Download, Raise Objections – Direct Link Here

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Objection window open till April 6, 5:30 pm. Know steps to download and raise challenges online.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 for Class 10 board exams. Students who appeared for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations in the state can now check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The subject-wise provisional answer key was made available on April 4, 2025, and along with it, the objection window was also opened. According to the KSEAB schedule, the last date to raise objections is April 6, 2025, until 5:30 pm.

The Karnataka SSLC examination 2025 was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Students who find any discrepancies in the provisional key can challenge it within the specified time frame through the official website.

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link titled "Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025" available on the homepage A new page will open, click on the respective answer key link On the next page, find the subject-wise answer key links Click on the subject of your choice to view the answer key Check and download the answer key Save a hard copy for future reference

Students are advised to review the answer key carefully and ensure they submit objections, if any, before the deadline on April 6 at 5:30 pm. The board will later release the final answer key based on valid objections received.

