Kashmir’s Dynastic Politics: Political Families Fighting For Supremacy

Dynastic politics dominates Jammu and Kashmir, with families like the Abdullahs and Muftis holding power for generations. PM Modi has criticized this trend.

After over six years of electoral inactivity in the former state, Jammu and Kashmir revived its political scene with the elections for the Lok Sabha and Union Territory Assembly. During a recent major election rally, PM Modi criticized traditional political parties for promoting dynastic politics. He noted that since independence, Jammu and Kashmir has been a target for foreign powers. He mentioned that dynastic rule has undermined the beauty of the state.

PM Modi expressed that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir represent a choice between three political families and the youth. He emphasized that on one side stand three parties, while on the other are the sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir, pursuing their aspirations. He criticized the actions of the National Conference, PDP, and Congress as sinful, accusing them of fostering separatism and terrorism to sustain their influence.

Political dynasties: A country-wide phenomenon

PM drew a parallel between next-generation heirs of business families, who inherit financial resources, and the next generation of political leaders, who inherit social capital. However, their ability to enhance their family legacy through effective governance and strategic growth relies on their capabilities.

Political dynasties are a widespread phenomenon in the country, spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. In Kashmir, the National Conference and Congress have formed a coalition for the ongoing assembly elections. Omar Abdullah’s father, Farooq Abdullah, and grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, both served as chief ministers. While Mehbooba Mufti, whose political influence appears to be declining, held the chief minister position like her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, is becoming an active and ambitious politician.

Kashmir’s political leaders have faced long-standing criticism for undermining democracy through dynastic politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP colleagues have been particularly vocal, accusing the Abdullah and Mufti families in Srinagar as well as the Nehru-Gandhi family in Delhi of creating chaos in Kashmir.

Political dynasties in Kashmir

Dynastic rule is a well-documented trend in Indian politics, extending to Kashmir, where political dynasties have persisted since the early 1900s. The trend began with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, whose son inherited both the party and significant public support upon his death. Political scientists argue that maintaining power within families undermines the foundations of democracy.

Following Farooq Abdullah, leadership passed to Omar Abdullah, who served as Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014. Apart from Tariq Abdullah, all of Sheikh’s sons—Dr. Farooq, Dr. Mustafa Kamal, and their cousin Sheikh Nazir—were involved in politics. Omar, as the only male heir of the Abdullah family’s third generation, is expected to pass the party to his sons, who have yet to formally enter politics but are likely to do so soon.

While the passing of leadership to the next generation of political leaders is common in the subcontinent, the way people are taken for granted in Kashmir sets it apart. Critics argue that this phenomenon weakens the democratic framework, while supporters claim it is an intrinsic aspect of the socio-political landscape shaped by historical factors.

The Mufti dynasty

Following Sheikh Abdullah’s National Conference, Mufti Mohammad Syed established the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and set the stage for dynastic succession. His daughter, Mehbooba Mufti, took on a leadership role, maintaining the family’s influence in both the party and regional politics.

Many senior politicians believe Mehbooba’s political involvement was not solely due to her father’s influence. A seasoned politician from Kashmir stated that she played a vital role in sustaining the PDP during her initial two decades in politics, ultimately establishing her identity and reputation.

As Mehbooba approaches a new phase in her career, her daughter, Iltija Mufti, who holds a degree in political science and a postgraduate degree in international relations, is viewed as the ideal successor. Iltija has been indirectly involved in politics since her mother’s arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Many in the PDP believe Iltija was closely involved in her mother’s political activities while she served as Chief Minister.

In August 2023, Iltija was appointed as her mother’s media advisor, a decision many attributed to the party’s leadership, though some viewed it as a pleasant surprise. Recently she fully entered politics by contesting elections from the Bijbehara constituency, marking the beginning of her political journey.

Another son rises

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (2005-2008), made a significant move last year by founding the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Adding to this narrative of political dynasties, his son, Saddam Nabi Azad, has entered active politics.

Saddam, a 42-year-old entrepreneur educated in England, made his public debut during a Youth Interaction Programme in August 2023. Despite sharing the stage with senior party leaders, he chose not to speak, creating intrigue around his political entry.

Saddam has been working quietly behind the scenes to enhance his father’s party’s efficiency.

Read More: Jammu And Kashmir Elections Phase 3