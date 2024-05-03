Kishori Lal Sharma Files For Nomination From The Amethi Constituency

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma has filed for his nomination from the Amethi Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024 on 3 May. The deadline to file for the two seats was today. Sharma has been a close confidant of the Gandhi family and has been cosistently involved in the election management of the Lok Sabha Polls for the year 2024.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma files his nomination papers from Amethi for the upcoming #LokSabhaElection2024 BJP has fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi. pic.twitter.com/DU72NFgONV — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Owing to his close alliance with the party and the Gandhi family, Kishori Lal Sharma took on the responsibility of overseeing the constituencies of Amethi and Raebareli in the absence of the family members. Through his frequent visits and hands-on approach, he earned a reputation as a trusted aide deeply committed to the welfare of the constituencies and the electoral success of the party.

Originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, Kishori Lal Sharma’s association with the Congress dates back to 1983 when he initially arrived in Amethi as a dedicated party worker. Over the years, his bond with the Gandhi family strengthened, especially following the tragic demise of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.In the aftermath of Rajiv’s death, Sharma remained steadfast in his service to the Congress, playing a crucial role in enhancing the party’s presence in Amethi. His dedicated efforts were pivotal in securing Sonia Gandhi’s inaugural electoral triumph from the constituency in 1999, a significant milestone in the party’s political trajectory.

Amethi, once considered the stronghold of the Gandhi family, witnessed a significant political upheaval in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi faced defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani. Now, with Sharma stepping into the fray, the Congress aims to reclaim its foothold in this crucial constituency.

