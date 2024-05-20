Live Lok Sabha Election 2024 Updates: 49 Constituencies Across 8 States In Phase 5

Voting for the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 will commence on Monday at 7 am. This phase involves 49 constituencies across eight states and union territories, with 695 candidates competing. This is the smallest phase in terms of constituencies. Concurrently, polling for 35 assembly constituencies in the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also occur on Monday.

The states and union territories participating in the 5th phase are Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1). Once voting concludes in these 49 constituencies, a total of 428 out of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats will have been contested since the elections began on April 19.

Several prominent candidates are in the race during this phase, including union minister Smriti Irani, seeking a second term from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur), Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Baramulla), and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya (Saran).

– Over 8.95 crore voters are expected to participate, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors.

– Approximately 9.47 lakh polling officials will facilitate the voting process across 94,732 polling stations.

– Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and Rae Bareli seats, historically linked to the Congress party’s Gandhi family, will be under scrutiny. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli against BJP’s UP horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019 but secured the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

– Campaigning for this phase ended on Saturday, May 18, with the last date for filing nominations being May 3.

So far, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections have seen a voter turnout of approximately 66.95%, with around 451 million people having voted in the first four phases.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 5th phase:

MAY 20 2024 6:38 AM

Mock polling underway at a polling booth – set up in Mumbai Public School – in Dadar for the fifth phase.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mock polling underway at a polling booth – set up in Mumbai Public School – in Dadar for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/3pH5qCpKYU — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:36 AM

Final preparations and mock polling underway at a polling booth in Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, BJP’s Kabir Shankar Bose and CPI(M)’s Dipsita Dhar are contesting here..

#WATCH | West Bengal: Final preparations and mock polling underway at a polling booth in Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, BJP’s Kabir Shankar Bose and CPI(M)’s Dipsita Dhar are contesting here. pic.twitter.com/FPiaJbIEsG — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:35 AM

Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Leh. Polling will be held on the lone seat of Ladakh today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Ladakh: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Leh. Polling will be held on the lone seat of Ladakh today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024📷 pic.twitter.com/DejLjR2OXl — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:32 AM

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers…”

PM Narendra Modi tweets, “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers…”#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/b3D4md4hR6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:27 AM

Presiding Officer Akhilesh Singh says, “… We started the mock poll on time. We have one election officer and two agents… Everything is going on smoothly.”

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Presiding Officer Akhilesh Singh says, “… We started the mock poll on time. We have one election officer and two agents… Everything is going on smoothly.” pic.twitter.com/bJLKlKjo08 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:25 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Lucknow. Polling will be held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Lucknow. Polling will be held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024📷 pic.twitter.com/JBljNR6RWD — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:23 AM

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Patnagarh Assembly Constituency under Balangir Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Congress’ Manoj Mishra and BJD’s Surendra Singh Bhoi are contesting Lok Sabha elections from the constituency. Simultaneous polling will be held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

#WATCH | Odisha: Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Patnagarh Assembly Constituency under Balangir Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Congress’ Manoj Mishra and BJD’s Surendra Singh Bhoi are contesting Lok Sabha elections from the… pic.twitter.com/XGIWHHO3HG — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:20 AM

Uttar Pradesh: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. Polling will be held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Mock polling underway at a polling booth in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. Polling will be held on 14 seats of Uttar Pradesh today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/X00awAJPJX — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:15 AM

Voting for the fifth phase of LokSabhaElections will begin at 7 am.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Mock polls underway at a polling booth in Bandra West in North Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 will begin at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/BnErbMjT2E — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:13 AM

Mock polling begins at a polling booth in the Chhapra in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Bihar: Mock polling begins at a polling booth in the Chhapra in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/A1tTESq5gP — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:11 AM

Mock polling begins at a polling booth in the Rourkela Assembly constituency in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Odisha today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Odisha: Mock polling begins at a polling booth in the Rourkela Assembly constituency in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Odisha today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/BOEdSXijNs — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:10 AM

Mock polling begins at a polling booth in Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Bihar: Mock polling begins at a polling booth in Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Zsh7FDdr6g — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:10 AM

Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Rourkela for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 5 Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats in the second round of simultaneous elections in Odisha.

#WATCH | Odisha: Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Rourkela for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 5 Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats in the second round of simultaneous elections in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/OoE22tbFXh — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:05 AM

Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Hajipur for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5.

#WATCH | Bihar: Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Hajipur for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 5 seats of Bihar today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/zVFPZSIDNA — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

MAY 20 2024 6:00 AM

West Bengal: Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Howrah for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 7 seats of West Bengal today, as part of phase 5

#WATCH | West Bengal: Poll preparations begin at a polling booth in Howrah for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held today. Polling will be held on 7 seats of West Bengal today, as part of phase 5 of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/hxJedWOhcF — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

