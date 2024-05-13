LIVE : PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi Day Before Nomination

As the elections near their conclusion, the fervor of campaigning and rallies has peaked. Kashi holds immense significance for multiple reasons. It is revered as a sacred site for Hindus across the nation and is blessed by the presence of the holy river Ganga. Moreover, it is the area where Prime Minister Modi is set to submit his nomination on May 14th for the upcoming phase of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading a roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi, who is the incumbent MP and candidate from Varanasi, is joined by Congress’ UP party chief Ajay Rai as his opponent in the constituency.

Ahead of the roadshow, ‘Pappu Chaiwala,’ the popular tea vendor at Assi crossing in Varanasi, shared his admiration for Prime Minister Modi, expressing anticipation for the event. According to him, the nation has never seen a leader of Modi’s caliber.

The tea seller expressed the excitement in Varanasi regarding the Prime Minister’s roadshow, extending a warm welcome to all accompanying PM Narendra Modi. He also highlighted the various programs being organized in honor of the Prime Minister’s visit.

MAY 13 2024 , 5:45 PM (IST)

On PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi, a local resident says, “There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km all preparations have been made. This turnout of people is historic and this can happen only when PM Modi comes…” #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi, a local resident says, “There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km all preparations have been made. This turnout of people is historic and this can happen only when PM Modi comes…” pic.twitter.com/SHV4USCIaM — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:40 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow underway in Varanasi.

MAY 13 2024 , 5:35 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adiyanath hold a roadshow in Varanasi.

MAY 13 2024 , 5:30 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath is also present.

MAY 13 2024 , 5:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Congress has fielded UP party chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

MAY 13 2024 , 5:15 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s statue in Varanasi, ahead of his roadshow. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the LokSabhaElections2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:10 PM (IST)

BJP workers & supporters gather in huge numbers in Varanasi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow today and file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow for #LokSabhaElections2024

