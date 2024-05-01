Lok Sabha 2024: BJP's Maneka Gandhi Files Nomination For Sultanpur Lok Sabha Seat Ahead Of Polls

On Wednesday, Maneka Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, submitted her nomination papers. She is the incumbent MP for Sultanpur, and the BJP has once again selected her as their candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Nishad, the chief of the Nishad Party and a minister in Uttar Pradesh, accompanied Maneka during the nomination filing process. The Samajwadi Party has nominated Bheem Nishad to contest from this constituency. Sultanpur is scheduled to vote on May 25th, during the sixth phase of elections.

After filing her nomination, Maneka Gandhi said, “It is always a competition, but I think we will win. This time, there is less challenge.

Responding to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s candidature from Amethi and Raebareli, Maneka said, “Only 2 days are left for nomination, I don’t know when they will reveal (the names).”

In the 2019 general election, Maneka Gandhi secured 4,59,196 votes, while Chandra Bhadra Singh, the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, received 4,44,670 votes.

Previously, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made a comment aimed at the Opposition INDIA bloc, suggesting that they are in intensive care unit (ICU) and lacking support from the people.

“The Opposition is nowhere in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are lying in the ICU and the public is not ready to give them oxygen. There is only one slogan in the entire country, that is, ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ and once again the Modi government with a huge majority is going to be formed in the country,” Maurya said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh is happening in all seven phases. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

Voting for eight seats in the state was concluded in the first phase on April 19 and another eight seats in the second phase on April 26.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats.

