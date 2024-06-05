Lok Sabha 2024: Winners with Highest & Lowest Victory Margins

The Election Commission of India has announced the results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP securing 240 seats and the Congress obtaining 99. As the six-week-long 2024 Lok Sabha election officially concludes, Assam MP Rakibul Hussain from the Congress achieved the highest victory margin, securing 10,12,476 votes. In what could be the narrowest victory, Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena won by just 48 votes against Amol Kirtikar of UBT in the Mumbai Northwest seat.

Top 5 Candidates who recorded the highest vote margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha election:

Rakibul Hussain of the Congress won in the Dhubri constituency in Assam with a winning margin of 10,12,476 votes.

Shankar Lalwani of the BJP secured victory in the Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh with a winning margin of 10,08,077 votes.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP won in the Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh with a winning margin of 8,21,408 votes.

CR Patil of the BJP achieved victory in the Navsari constituency in Gujarat with a winning margin of 7,73,551 votes.

Amit Shah of the BJP won in the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat with a winning margin of 7,44,716 votes.

Top 5 Candidates who recorded the Lowest vote margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha election:

In the Mumbai North West constituency, Ravindra Dattaram Waiker of Shiv Sena Shinde won by a margin of just 48 votes, defeating Amol Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena UBT.

Adoor Prakash of the Congress won in the Attingal constituency in Kerala by 684 votes, narrowly beating V Joy of CPI(M).

In the Hamirpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Ajendra Lodhi of the SP secured victory by 2,629 votes over Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of the BJP.

Ramashankar Rajbhar of the SP won in the Salempur constituency in Uttar Pradesh with a margin of 3,573 votes, defeating Ravindra Kushawaha of the BJP.

In the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of NCP SP won by 6,553 votes, overcoming Pankaja Munde of the BJP.

2024 Lok Sabha Election Results

The BJP, whose candidates campaigned under Modi’s leadership, won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority and thus requiring support from NDA allies to form the government. This is a notable decline from the 303 and 282 seats it secured in 2019 and 2014, respectively, when it had a standalone majority.

With backing from key allies such as N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 12 seats in Bihar, along with other partners, the NDA surpassed the halfway mark.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats, up from 52 in 2019, cutting into the BJP’s share in states like Rajasthan and Haryana.

