Lok Sabha Election 2024: Exit Polls Schedule And Viewing Details

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will come to an end on Saturday with the final round of polling. This last phase will see voting across 57 parliamentary seats spread across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. Following the conclusion of the polling, attention will shift to the exit polls, which are expected to forecast whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, led by Congress, will form the next government.

Exit Polls: What They Are

Exit polls are post-election surveys conducted to predict the outcome of elections. Unlike opinion polls, which gauge voters’ intentions before the election, exit polls involve asking voters whom they actually voted for as they leave the polling station. Despite their popularity, exit polls have a history of being inaccurate and should be viewed with caution.

Where to Watch Exit Polls

News channels are set to start broadcasting their exit poll projections from 6:30-7 pm on Saturday. These projections will also be available for live streaming on various social media platforms, including YouTube.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Timeline

The election process began with the first phase of voting on April 19. Subsequent phases took place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. The current election sees the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) striving for a third consecutive term in power, aiming for another single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seeking a third term in office. Modi, who has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Varanasi since his first Lok Sabha election in 2014, is running for the same seat once again. His primary opponent is Ajay Rai, the Congress party’s state unit chief, who finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. Varanasi is one of the constituencies set to vote on Saturday.

As the final phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election approaches, the anticipation for exit poll results grows. These polls will offer early predictions about the potential outcome of the election, giving the public and political analysts alike an idea of which alliance might take the reins of the next government. However, given the mixed track record of exit polls, the actual results remain to be seen.

Show Full Article