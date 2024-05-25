Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 6: AAP MP Atishi Casts Vote In Delhi

As the nation is all set to cast their vote on the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi cast her vote on Saturday during the sixth phase of the general elections, alleging that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had orchestrated a slowdown of the voting process in INDIA bloc strongholds.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, “We have received official information that last evening, LG had called a meeting of Delhi Police officials and instructions were given to Delhi Police that all the areas which are stronghold of INDIA alliance, voting should be… pic.twitter.com/AMSmdclvJE — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Atishi claimed, “We have received official information that the LG held a meeting with Delhi Police officials last evening, directing them to slow down voting in areas favoring the INDIA alliance. This would be a violation of free and fair elections, and we hope the Election Commission will address this.”

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal casts her vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4jLu7RoHdz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Atishi voted in Kalkaji, New Delhi, where AAP’s Somnath Bharti faces BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj. She urged Delhi’s residents to brave the heat and exercise their democratic rights. “Elections are a festival of democracy, and it’s everyone’s duty to participate,” she emphasized.

#WATCH | After casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi says, “I have just come after casting my vote. I appeal to all the people of Delhi to come & cast their votes…” pic.twitter.com/pbh3n5ouia — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Previously, Atishi made similar accusations on social media, prompting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to call for the Election Commission to ensure smooth voting. Responding to the allegations, LG VK Saxena dismissed them as baseless, stating, “These false statements against a constitutional authority are unacceptable and a deliberate attempt to mislead voters. Strict action will be taken.”

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections covers eight seats in Bihar, all 10 in Haryana, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal, with 889 candidates competing.

In Delhi, a riveting contest unfolds as AAP and Congress unite against the BJP, which previously secured all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital. Congress is contesting three seats, while AAP is vying for four, both as part of the INDIA bloc.

