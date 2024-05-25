Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: EAM S Jaishankar Casts Vote, Becomes 1st Male Voter

As the nation is witnessing its second last phase – Phase 6, EAM S Jaishankar becomes the first to vote at his designated polling stataion. Confident in the Delhi electorate’s support for the Modi government and the vision of Viksit Bharat, Jaishankar showed his inked finger, noting he was the first male voter at his booth.

“We just cast our vote, and I was the first male voter here. It is crucial for everyone to come out and vote as this is a pivotal moment for our country,” he emphasized. “I am confident that Delhi voters will again endorse Viksit Bharat and the Modi government.”

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 EAM Dr S Jaishankar says “We have just cast our vote and I was the first male voter in this booth. We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is… pic.twitter.com/daKveYTjUs — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

In an interview with ANI on Friday, Jaishankar predicted significant gains for the BJP in the southern states and an even stronger performance in the north. Countering the opposition’s claims that the BJP would struggle in the south and only partially succeed in the north, Jaishankar asserted, “For us, it’s ‘dakshin mein double’ (twice in the south), and for the opposition, it will be ‘uttar mein even more trouble’.”

Regarding the BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan, Jaishankar acknowledged the ambitious nature of this target, explaining that it is based on detailed calculations. He revealed that BJP leaders were tasked with focusing on constituencies the party had not won in 2019, identifying necessary changes and strategies to secure those seats.

“This is the BJP. We conduct thorough processes to determine our outcomes. We analyzed the seats we didn’t win in 2019 and assessed what changes were needed to succeed in those areas,” Jaishankar explained.

Meanwhile, voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began early today across 58 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories, under tight security. Polls opened at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with all voters in line by the closing time allowed to cast their votes.

This phase includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 in Haryana, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. Key constituencies include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Chandni Chowk in the capital, and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Other notable seats are Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak in Haryana, and Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha. This phase is critical for the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other members of the INDIA bloc.

