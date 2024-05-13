Lok Sabha Election 2024 Updates: Phase 4 Underway Across 10 States And 1 Union Territories

Live updates for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections indicate that voting is underway in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and one Union territory. Alongside, all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha are witnessing polling today.

The voting covers all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal, and one in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs are contesting in this phase. The Election Commission of India reported 4,264 nominations for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

Notable candidates include Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Mohua Moitra of TMC, and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. In Andhra Pradesh, a three-way battle ensues between the ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and the NDA, comprising BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party. Similarly, 28 legislative assembly seats in Odisha are up for grabs.

Over 19 lakh polling officials are deployed across 1.92 lakh polling stations, serving over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 crore women, in this phase. Notable contests involve Akhilesh Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Raosaheb Danve, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Yusuf Pathan, Pankaja Munde, Asaduddin Owaisi, and YS Sharmila.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Fourth phase:

MAY 13 2024 6:36 AM ( IST)

Hyderabad, Telangana: Mock polling begins at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165 from Secundrabad Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP’s G Kishan Reddy, Congress’ Danam Nagender and BRS’ T. Padma Rao Goud are contesting elections from here. G Kishan Reddy is the sitting MP from here.

MAY 13 2024 6:30 AM ( IST)

Polling officials conduct mock poll at a polling booth in Chaklalshahi, Samastipur under Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 will begin at 7 am today.

BJP has fielded sitting MP Nityanand Rai from here, he faces RJD’s Alok Kumar Mehta.

MAY 13 2024 6:22 AM ( IST)

Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 245 at Vivekananda Girls High School of Ichhalabad of the Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency for #LokSabhaElections2024 BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, AITC’s Kirti Azad and Sukriti Ghoshal of CPI(M) are contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

MAY 13 2024 6:22 AM ( IST)

Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 218, 219 and 220 for the #LokSabhaElections2024 at Gandhi Nagar

Congress’ Bhargav Valluru is contesting against TDP’s Kesineni Sivanath from this seat.

TDP’s Kesineni Sivanath is the sitting MP from Vijayawada constituency.

MAY 13 2024 6:22 AM ( IST)

Mock polling underway at polling booth no. 237 of Zila Parishad Boys High School, Kodangal of Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency for the #LokSabhaElections2024

Congress’ Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, BJP’s DK Aruna and BRS’ Manne Srinivas Reddy are contesting elections from this seat.

BRS’ Manne Srinivas Reddy is the sitting MP from Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency.

MAY 13 2024 6:19 AM ( IST)

Mock polling begins at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165. BJP’s Madhavi Latha, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress’ Mohammed Waliullah Sameer and BRS’ Srinivas Yadav Gaddam are contesting elections from here. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi is the sitting MP from Hyderabad constituency.

MAY 13 2024 6:19 AM ( IST)

There are a total of 21 parliamentary constituencies and 147 assembly constituencies in the state. Voting will be held in 4 parliamentary constituencies and 28 assembly constituencies in the fourth phase of Elections.

MAY 13 2024 6:17 AM ( IST)

Mock Poll underway at polling booth no.188 of the Indore Loksabha Constituency for the #LokSabhaElections2024.

MAY 13 2024 6:16 AM ( IST)

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Polling preparations are underway at booth Number 228, Bagithota school primary school, Balaji Nagar of Nellore constituency for the #LokSabhaElections2024 Congress’ Koppula Raju, TDP’s Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from NDA and YSRCP’s V Vijaysai Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP’s Adala Prabhakara Reddy won from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

MAY 13 2024 6:16 AM ( IST)

Polling preparations are underway at the Kadapa Constituency’s Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also cast his vote from the polling booth. Congress’s YS Sharmila from INDIA alliance, TDP’s Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy from NDA, and YSRCP’s YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP’s YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa.

