Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Leads in Six of Seven Delhi Lok Sabha Seats, AAP Secures One In Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in six out of the seven Lok Sabha seats. This continues their stronghold from previous victories in 2014 and 2019. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, is leading in one seat, marking a highly contested election.

Notably, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, is making her electoral debut this year. Bansuri Swaraj, currently leading in the New Delhi constituency, aims to follow in her mother’s formidable footsteps.

In this election cycle, the AAP, part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, has a strategic seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress, splitting the seven Delhi seats in a 4:3 ratio. AAP’s Sahi Ram is leading in the South Delhi constituency, showcasing the party’s significant efforts to maintain its influence in the city.

The North East Delhi seat witnesses a high-profile contest between Kanhaiya Kumar of AAP and BJP’s incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari. Kanhaiya Kumar, who previously faced defeat in Begusarai, is striving for a breakthrough against Tiwari, a two-term parliamentarian with substantial support.

The sixth phase of the general elections, held on May 25, saw a total of 162 candidates vying for these seven crucial seats. The electoral dynamics in Delhi are being closely watched, as they could play a pivotal role in shaping the national political landscape.

As the vote counting progresses, the BJP appears poised to retain its dominance in Delhi, while the AAP and its allies in the INDIA bloc strive to make significant inroads. The results from Delhi’s seats will undoubtedly influence the overall outcome of this fiercely contested general election.

