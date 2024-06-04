Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress Demands PM Modi's Resignation After Surprising Lok Sabha Election Results

The Congress party has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the unexpected performance of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections. The demand comes as a strong reaction to the results, which have defied the predictions of most exit polls.

According to the Election Commission of India’s data, the BJP is currently leading in 236 seats, while the majority mark in the Lok Sabha is 272. The Congress party is leading in 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party in 37 seats, and the Trinamool Congress in 31 seats. The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, is expected to win over 200 seats, a significant achievement considering the BJP’s dominance in recent years.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his views on the results. He wrote that the better-than-expected performance of the INDIA bloc is a clear indication that it is time for Narendra Modi to become a former prime minister. Ramesh further stated that PM Modi must take moral responsibility for the BJP’s expected loss of seats in the Lok Sabha and resign from his post.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, “These trends show that the present (PM) is going to become former. This is his moral and political defeat…It has never happened before that the Prime Minister trails from his own… pic.twitter.com/LPxTE6SbtW — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

“He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election,” Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

The BJP, which was eyeing a third straight term in power, had set an ambitious target of 400 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the polls. However, the exit polls had predicted a more optimistic outlook for the party’s chances of achieving its seats goal. Most of the exit polls had suggested that the NDA would comfortably surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats, with at least three exit polls claiming that the alliance could even cross the 400-mark.

Despite the BJP’s setback, PM Modi is currently leading in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. The results have come as a surprise to many, as the BJP had been widely expected to retain power based on the exit poll predictions.

The Congress party’s demand for PM Modi’s resignation is a significant development in the political landscape of India. It remains to be seen how the BJP and its allies will respond to this unexpected challenge and whether the INDIA bloc will be able to form a government at the center.

