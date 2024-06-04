Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Key BJP Women Candidates Await Election Results

As the results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to be announced today, the nation is abuzz with anticipation. Among the 543 seats contested, several candidates have garnered significant attention through their statements and election campaigns. Notably, three women leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been in the spotlight: Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, and Kangana Ranaut from Mandi.

Spotlight on Key BJP Women Candidates

Madhavi Latha:

In an ambitious bid to capture the stronghold of the Owaisi family in Hyderabad, the BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha. Known for her work as a social activist, Madhavi has campaigned vigorously, drawing substantial crowds to her rallies and roadshows. Her interviews have garnered millions of views on YouTube, reflecting her rising popularity. The BJP is hopeful that Madhavi can achieve what many consider a monumental task: defeating Asaduddin Owaisi in his bastion. Should Madhavi secure a victory, it is anticipated that the BJP will reward her significantly for her breakthrough success.

Bansuri Swaraj:

In the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the esteemed BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, has been a prominent figure in this election. Bansuri has received extensive media coverage, and there is a widespread belief that she is poised for an easy win in the New Delhi seat. Given her high-profile campaign and lineage, a victory for Bansuri could see Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting her a major reward, further cementing her position within the party.

Kangana Ranaut:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken views on political issues, has officially entered the political arena. Contesting from the Mandi constituency on a BJP ticket, Kangana faces a tough battle against Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who is representing the Congress. The contest has been fiercely competitive, drawing significant public interest. If Kangana emerges victorious, the BJP is expected to honor her with a substantial reward, acknowledging her successful transition from film to politics.

What Lies Ahead

As the counting of votes begins at 8 am, the focus will be on these key constituencies and the potential victories of these three women leaders. The outcomes will not only impact their political careers but could also signal significant shifts in voter sentiment in these regions.

Potential Rewards from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted at offering significant rewards to these candidates should they win their respective seats. These rewards could range from key political appointments to greater responsibilities within the party, bolstering their political careers and influence.

