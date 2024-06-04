Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor Emerges Victorious In Thiruvanathapuram, Maintains His Stronghold

The contest in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram was closely fought as Rajeev Chandrashekhar locked horns with the formidable Shashi Tharoor. Thiruvananthapuram had been a stronghold for the Congress for the last three terms. The 2024 Indian general election in Kerala took place on April 26, 2024, to elect 20 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

On the counting day of votes, excitement is reaching its peak among the people. In another declaration of results, Shashi Tharoor, the three-time sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has secured yet another victory, paving the way for his fourth term in his constituency.

“It was a very tight fight till the very end. I must congratulate both Rajeev Chandrashekar and Pannian Ravindran on having fought such a good battle and having improved their parties’ performance so strongly here. I am glad that in the end, the voters of Thiruvananthapuram once again decided to repose their faith in me which they have done in three previous elections and I will obviously look forward to fulfilling their trust and working very hard for this constituency,” says Congress leader and party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Shashi Tharoor.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Kerala went to polls in one phase to elect 20 members of Parliament from the state. The CPI(M) had won one seat, the INC 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party 1, the Kerala Congress (M) 1, and the IUML 2.

