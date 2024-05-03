Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : End Of Rahul Gandhi Era : BJP Leader Amit Malviya

The decision by the Congress party to field Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency has ignited a flurry of political commentary, with various leaders offering their perspectives on the move.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya wasted no time in expressing his views, characterizing Rahul’s shift from Amethi to Raebareli as an admission of defeat. Malviya suggested that Rahul’s decision to abandon Amethi signifies his acknowledgment of his inability to secure victory in the constituency. He further questioned the rationale behind supporting the I.N.D.I Alliance, implying that voters should reconsider their allegiance in light of Rahul’s perceived electoral challenges.

Malviya also speculated about the underlying dynamics within the Congress party, suggesting that the move to field Rahul from Raebareli may be a strategic maneuver to sideline Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He insinuated a sibling rivalry for power within the Congress ranks, hinting at potential tensions between Rahul and Priyanka.

Adding to the discourse, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Raebareli and Amethi. Pathak asserted that the people of Raebareli would not accept Rahul Gandhi as their representative and predicted a resounding victory for the BJP in both constituencies.

Congress workers are feeling crushed after their ‘leader’ abandoned the fight in Amethi. डर के भाग गया is what they are saying. The cadre will not emerge from this blow. Imagine if he loses from Raibareli also, which is now a forgone conclusion. End of Rahul Gandhi era. — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Raebareli sets the stage for an electoral showdown with BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. Rahul, currently representing Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, faces the challenge of securing a fresh mandate from Raebareli, a constituency previously held by Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress party’s decision to nominate Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist, from Amethi underscores its commitment to reclaiming its stronghold lost to Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. With the elections for these seats scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20, the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is poised for heightened competition.

Raebareli’s historical significance as a Congress bastion, coupled with its association with the Nehru-Gandhi family, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the electoral contest. As the campaigning intensifies, all eyes will be on Raebareli and Amethi, where the Congress aims to reclaim its political legacy and assert its relevance in Uttar Pradesh politics.