Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expected Presence Of 12 CM And Numerous UM At PM Modi's Nomination Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, and a significant gathering is expected to mark the occasion. Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled and alliance states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are anticipated to be present, along with several Union ministers and presidents of various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.

The Prime Minister’s filing of nomination is scheduled for Tuesday, and the presence of such a distinguished gathering underscores the political significance of the event. Prior to filing his papers, PM Modi may partake in religious rituals, including paying obeisance to Maa Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat and taking a bath in the holy river. Additionally, a visit to the Namo Ghat and the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple to offer prayers is on the itinerary.

Astrologically, the timing of PM Modi’s nomination coincides with Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14, as noted by astrologer Pt Rishi Dwivedi. This alignment is believed to hold significance in ensuring the fulfillment of one’s wishes, further adding a spiritual dimension to the event.

READ MORE : PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi A Day Before Filing His Nomination

The anticipated attendees at the PM’s nomination ceremony include Chief Ministers from various BJP-ruled states such as Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh, Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra, Bhajan Lal Sharma of Rajasthan, Hemant Biswa Sarma of Assam, Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana, Pramod Sawant of Goa, Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim, and Manik Saha of Tripura.

Moreover, leaders from allied parties, including Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel, and SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, are also expected to be in attendance, highlighting the broader political support for PM Modi’s candidature.

The gathering of such a diverse and influential group of leaders underscores the significance of PM Modi’s nomination and reflects the cohesive alliance backing his candidacy. As preparations are underway for the filing of nomination papers, the event is poised to be a significant moment in India’s political landscape, setting the stage for the upcoming electoral contest in Varanasi.

Show Full Article