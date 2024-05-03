Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KL Sharma Expresses Gratitude To Congress For Nomination

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma extended his heartfelt gratitude to party leaders, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, for entrusting him with the responsibility to contest from the prestigious Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma’s candidature was announced earlier today by the Congress, alongside Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Raebareli.

Addressing the issue of replacing Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and responding to allegations by the BJP that Gandhi had “run away” from the seat, KL Sharma emphasized Rahul’s commitment to serving the nation. “I would like to thank Khargeji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji for giving a ‘chotte’ karyakarta like me an opportunity to contest from a seat that is their family bastion,” Sharma expressed while speaking to ANI, highlighting his decades-long association with the constituency.

With deep roots in Amethi dating back to 1987 when he first arrived as a Youth Congress member, Sharma underscored his dedication to the area’s development and the Congress’s legacy. “I have been working in this constituency for the last 40 years. I came here in 1987 as a Youth Congress member, and from then I have been here. We made Sonia ji win from here, Rajiv ji win from here,” Sharma elaborated, reflecting on his journey alongside the Gandhi family.

Responding to concerns about the electoral outcome, Sharma reiterated the unpredictable nature of public opinion and emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement. “As far as votes are concerned, no one can predict anything. It all lies in the hands of the public,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of connecting with voters on the ground.

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: On his candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader KL Sharma says “I want to thank Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for giving me the opportunity to contest from their traditional seat. I will work very… pic.twitter.com/mwJVriyBhQ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by party general secretary KC Venugopal, arrived at Fursatganj airfield in Amethi earlier today, where they were warmly received by Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The presence of party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana CM and State PCC chief Revanth Reddy at the nomination filing ceremony further underscored the significance of the occasion.

ALSO READ : Chloropicrin, The Chemical Agent Allegedly Employed By Russia In Ukraine

Amethi and Raebareli hold special significance as traditional strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru family, with generations of leaders representing these constituencies in Parliament. However, Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi in the 2019 polls marked a significant setback for the Congress, once considered a ‘pocket borough’ for the party.

As the Congress continues its electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Sharma’s nomination symbolizes the party’s resolve to reclaim its political legacy and connect with voters on issues that matter most to them. With alliances in place and a shared commitment to electoral success, the Congress-Samajwadi Party partnership aims to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reaffirming its commitment to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh.