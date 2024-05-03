Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Quits Amethi, Picks Bastion Raebareli To contest 2024

In a dramatic turn of events leading up to the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party found itself grappling with strategic decisions regarding the candidacies of Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli and Wayanad, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s absence from the electoral fray. These developments have added layers of complexity to an already tense electoral landscape.

Congress releases another list of candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. pic.twitter.com/2w4QQcn9ok — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

The Congress’s eleventh-hour decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, the constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi, surprised many who anticipated a return to his former stronghold of Amethi. The mantle of Amethi has been passed to KL Sharma, a steadfast loyalist of the Gandhi family. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to abstain from contesting further fueled speculation and raised concerns within the party regarding potential negative perceptions and electoral ramifications.

#WATCH | Congress leader and candidate from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma’s first reaction after the official announcement of the list of party candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/MjSHkkjjF6 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

The reluctance of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Raebareli, a constituency she had nurtured for over a decade on behalf of her mother, Sonia Gandhi, underscores the delicate balancing act the Congress is attempting. The fear of reinforcing BJP’s allegations of dynasty politics looms large, especially with Sonia Gandhi already in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Kerala.

The Congress’s switch of seats for Rahul Gandhi, from Amethi to Raebareli, could inadvertently play into the BJP’s narrative, particularly in light of Union Minister Smriti Irani’s victory in Amethi in 2019. Irani’s confident assertion of an imminent victory further intensifies the electoral battleground.

The potential scenario of Rahul Gandhi winning both Raebareli and Wayanad poses a conundrum for the Congress, as he would be required to vacate one of the seats with equal claims on him. While Raebareli holds decades-old familial significance, Wayanad represents a strategic stronghold that provided refuge when Amethi faltered.

The Congress’s announcement of candidates for Amethi and Raebareli on the last day for filing nominations for the fifth phase of elections underscores the urgency and pressure surrounding these critical decisions. The electoral contest in Raebareli, a bastion of the Gandhi family, is set to intensify with the BJP nominating Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2019.

Rahul Gandhi‘s nomination from Raebareli pits him against sitting BJP MP Dinesh Pratap Singh, adding further intrigue to the electoral landscape. His defeat in Amethi in 2019 marked a significant setback for the Congress, once considered a pocket borough. The historical significance of Amethi, represented by Rahul’s father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, adds layers of emotion and political significance to the contest.

As the electoral battle heats up in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress finds itself navigating a complex web of historical legacies, strategic calculations, and electoral imperatives. The decisions surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s candidacies and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s absence reverberate beyond individual constituencies, shaping perceptions and outcomes on a national scale. The ensuing electoral contest will test not only the Congress’s political acumen but also its ability to navigate the evolving dynamics of Indian democracy.