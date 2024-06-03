Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Kishori Lal Sharma? Congress Loyalist Is Locking Horns With BJP Stalwart Smriti Irani In Amethi

Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi after Rahul Gandhi opted for Raebareli seat. Amethi has proven to be a strong area for BJP’s Smriti Irani. In 1987, Kishori Lal Sharma, a member of the Congress party, initially arrived in Amethi under the direction of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to oversee and assess developments in his constituency. For the past 37 years, Sharma has served as the Gandhi family’s trusted observer in the region.

Having originated from Ludhiana in Punjab and having met Rajiv Gandhi in 1983, this was Sharma’s very first election, despite having been intimately involved in representing the Gandhis in both of these constituencies. Sharma’s association with the family deepened after Rajiv’s tragic assassination in 1991, and he continued to coordinate activities in Amethi even during Satish Sharma’s tenure as a candidate from the constituency.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma is recognized for overseeing Sonia’s initial election campaign in Amethi in 1999, and later when she transitioned to Raebareli. Subsequently, he began managing the affairs of both Raebareli and Amethi.

With Sonia opting for the Rajya Sabha route, vacating Raebareli, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refusing to contest elections this time, the family concluded it was time to nominate Sharma to contest in the polls. For Sharma, this assignment holds significant importance as Rahul lost the seat in 2019 under his supervision, and he now aims to reclaim it.

In 2019, Sharma faced criticism for alienating local influencers, including caste leaders, in Amethi, which purportedly impacted Rahul’s chances. Sharma was initially surprised by the decision to field him, especially as the party was considering leaders like Supriya Shrinate or Sharma’s daughter, a close confidante of the family. By selecting Sharma, the Congress also opted for a low-profile approach to the contest.

Sources indicate that they are banking on the goodwill Sharma enjoys among Amethi voters and party members. He will be competing against BJP’s Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul in 2019. For the first time in 25 years, the Congress party has nominated a candidate from outside the family to contest in the constituency, which had long been dominated by the Gandhi family.

Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency

Amethi, situated in Uttar Pradesh, is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, encompassing the entire Amethi district. Established in 1967, it witnessed its inaugural Member of Parliament (MP) as Vidya Dhar Bajpai of the Indian National Congress (INC), who was elected in 1967 and re-elected in 1971.

The Janata Party’s Ravindra Pratap Singh succeeded as its MP in the 1977 election, followed by Sanjay Gandhi of the INC in 1980. However, after Sanjay Gandhi’s tragic demise in a plane crash later that year, a by-election was conducted in 1981, won by his brother Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the constituency’s representative until his assassination in 1991.

Satish Sharma of the INC secured victory in the subsequent by-election and was re-elected in 1996. Sanjaya Sinh of the BJP emerged victorious over Sharma in 1998, succeeded by Sonia Gandhi’s tenure representing the constituency from 1999 to 2004, and her son Rahul Gandhi’s election in 2004.

Sanjay Gandhi first secured victory in the Amethi seat in 1980, following his defeat in 1977. However, upon his passing, Rajiv assumed the seat and held it until 1991. Following Rajiv’s tragic demise, family associate Satish Sharma won the by-election.

The seat briefly shifted to the BJP during the 1996 and 1998 elections, but Sonia reclaimed it in 1999. She later passed on the Amethi constituency to Rahul when he entered politics in 2004, relocating to Raebareli.

What Happened In 2019?

During the 2019 General Election, Smriti Irani, representing the BJP, achieved a significant triumph in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating Rahul Gandhi, who had maintained control of the seat for 15 years. This event marked a pivotal shift, considering Amethi’s historical association as a stronghold of the Gandhi family.

In their previous electoral encounter in 2014, Rahul Gandhi had emerged victorious against Irani. However, during the 2019 election, Smriti Irani of the BJP secured victory over him by a margin of 55,120 votes. The Amethi constituency comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi.

