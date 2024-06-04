Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 : Maharashtra's Esteemed Leaders Uddhav Thackeray And Sharad Pawar Rise Above the Rest

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra emerged as a state where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered a significant blow in comparison to the 2019 elections. Despite party splits, symbol changes, and altered names, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharadchandra Pawar have demonstrated their leadership within the real Shiv Sena and the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). As the counting of votes progressed, Team Thackeray secured a lead on 11 seats in Maharashtra, while Mr. Pawar’s NCP was leading on 7 seats. Meanwhile, breakaway factions, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, were leading on 5 and 1 seat, respectively. At 2 pm, India was ahead in 29 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 18 seats.

Political Landscape of Maharashtra:

The state of Maharashtra witnessed a notable alteration in its political landscape between the two elections. In the 2019 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena formed an alliance, securing victory on 41 out of 48 seats. The NCP won four seats, while the Congress managed to secure only one seat.

The BJP-Sena alliance successfully swept the state polls later that year. However, their partnership collapsed due to disagreements over the Chief Minister’s post. Subsequently, Mr. Thackeray formed a new alliance with the NCP and the Congress to establish the state government. Just two-and-a-half years into his term, Mr. Thackeray faced an unexpected shock when his close aide and Sena loyalist, Eknath Shinde, orchestrated a mutiny that resulted in the toppling of his government and the division of his party. To make matters worse, Mr. Shinde aligned with the BJP, forming a new government and assuming the role of Chief Minister.

Revolt and Battle for Identity:

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of the Congress, Team Thackeray, and NCP, regrouped to face the challenges ahead, another turmoil unfolded. Sharad Pawar, a veteran of the NCP, faced a revolt from within his own family. His nephew, Ajit Pawar, led a rebellion that compelled the octogenarian to fight for his political identity.

Leadership Triumphs:

The ongoing trends indicate that the battles fought by both Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have paid off. If the current numbers hold until the end of the counting process, it will serve as a significant morale boost for the BJP in anticipation of the upcoming state polls later this year.

The political landscape in Maharashtra has witnessed a substantial shift since the 2019 elections, with the NDA experiencing a setback. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have proven their leadership within the Shiv Sena and the NCP, respectively. As the counting of votes progresses, the state eagerly awaits the final results, which will undoubtedly shape the course of Maharashtra’s political future.

