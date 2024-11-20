Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Election Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP- Led Mahayuti To Repeat Its Haryana Success

The stage is set for the Maharashtra exit poll predictions, and the key question is whether pollsters will accurately forecast the results this time. Will the BJP replicate its success in Haryana, or will the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) manage to alter the outcome?

Maharashtra Election Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP- Led Mahayuti To Repeat Its Haryana Success

Maharashtra Exit Polls: The Maharashtra exit poll numbers have started pouring in. Early predictions reveal BJP-led Mahayuti is likely to replicate its success in Haryana.

P-MARQ Exit Poll

According to P-MARQ exit polls, the BJP -led Mahayuti alliance may have an edge against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).  The Mahayuti is likely to win 137-157 seats, MVA may get 126-146 while others might bag somewhere between 2-8 seats.

MATRIZE Exit Poll

The MATRIZE exit poll shows a stronger performance for the Mahayuti, with the alliance expected to win between 150-170 seats. The MVA is projected to win between 110-130 seats, while the “others” category is forecast to win  seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll

People’s Pulse exit poll shows the Mahayuti alliance potentially winning between 175-195 seats, while the MVA could secure between 85-112 seats. Others are expected to win between 7-12 seats.

Chanakya Strategies Exit Poll

According to the Chanakya Strategies exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is likely to win between 152-160 seats, while the MVA could secure 130-138 seats. The “others” category is projected to win 0 seats.

Lokshahi Exit Poll

Lokshahi Exit Poll indicates that the Mahayuti alliance could win between 128-142 seats, while the MVA may secure 125-140 seats. The “others” category is expected to bag between 18-23 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll offers a slightly different perspective, projecting the Mahayuti alliance to win between 125-140 seats, with the MVA likely to secure 135-150 seats. The “others” category is forecast to win between 20-25 seats.

Where to watch the Maharashtra exit polls?

The exit polls are being broadcast live across YouTube and major news channels. Some polls are being released in collaboration with media organizations, while others are available independently. For updates, you can also follow the projections on NewsX TV and its website.

As per the schedule, the vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 23, coinciding with the results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Media channels and outlets are now permitted to release their exit poll predictions, which began coming in after 6:30 pm.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Overview

Voting across all 288 constituencies of Maharashtra was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. To secure a majority and form the next government, a party or alliance needs at least 145 seats in the state’s 288-member Assembly. In this election, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is running in 81 constituencies, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is fielding candidates in 59 seats. On the opposition side, Congress has 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting 95 seats, and NCP (SP) has fielded 86 candidates. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Read More: How Accurate Were Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Exit Polls In 2019?

Filed under

MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Maharashtra exit polls maharashtra voting percentage Mahayuti exit poll MVA exit poll
