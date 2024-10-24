Maharashtra Elections: MVA Agrees On 255 Seats, But Final Allocation Faces Hurdles

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, composed of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), is struggling to finalize its seat-sharing agreement ahead of the state assembly elections. (Read more below)

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, composed of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), is struggling to finalize its seat-sharing agreement ahead of the state assembly elections. Despite initial progress, differences resurfaced during discussions on Wednesday, prompting NCP chief Sharad Pawar to intervene and urge coalition leaders to conclude their talks swiftly. As a result, a tentative formula for 255 seats was announced, with each of the three main parties being allocated 85 seats. However, unresolved disputes over remaining seats have delayed a full agreement.

In a joint press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, state Congress chief Nana Patole, and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil announced the tentative seat-sharing arrangement. This followed multiple rounds of meetings between the parties, both individually and collectively. The coalition, however, is still at odds over several key seats, despite claims that a consensus had been reached on 270 of the 288 total seats.

Disputes Over Key Seats

The main contention within the MVA is over 33 seats, with disagreements persisting not only between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) but also between Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). Constituencies such as Patan, Khanapur, Chinchwad, Basmath, and Kurla remain points of contention. Some of these disputed seats, including Patan and Kurla, were part of a list of candidates announced by the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday, though Raut later clarified that the list had been released erroneously and would be revised.

Smaller Allies Demand Representation

Beyond the three primary parties, smaller allies such as the Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), and the Communist Party of India (Maoist) are also seeking representation in the MVA’s seat-sharing formula. The Samajwadi Party and PWP have requested five seats each, while the CPI (Maoist) has asked for four. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite initially stating it would not contest in Maharashtra, is now seeking two seats. The MVA had offered smaller allies a total of five seats, but this proposal has been met with resistance from these parties.

Pressure on Leaders

Sharad Pawar, a senior leader in the coalition, expressed frustration with the lack of progress. He emphasized that resolving the seat-sharing disputes quickly was crucial, as the upcoming election would not be easy for any of the three main parties. He also stressed the importance of not taking smaller allies for granted, urging his colleagues to finalize the remaining seats by Thursday.

Regional Tensions

Key areas of contention include the Vidarbha and Mumbai regions, where Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are locked in a struggle over seats. Vidarbha constituencies such as Nagpur South, Armori, and Gadchiroli are still disputed, as are Mumbai seats like Byculla and Versova. Additionally, certain seats in Mumbai, including Mulund and Malabar Hill, have yet to attract any interest from the MVA parties.

Ongoing Discussions

The MVA leaders are working against the clock to resolve their disputes and finalize their seat-sharing agreement. A previous formula proposed during meetings on Tuesday allocated 105 seats to Congress, 95 to Shiv Sena (UBT), and 84 to NCP (SP). Though this proposal laid the groundwork for further negotiations, the final figures will likely be close to these initial numbers.

As the October 28 deadline approaches, the MVA coalition remains under pressure to unite and present a cohesive front ahead of the state elections.

