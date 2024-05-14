Mamata Banerjee Extends Cooking Invitation To Narendra Modi Following Fish Controversy, BJP Accuses Of Trapping PM

In the previous month, Prime Minister Modi criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of displaying a ‘Mughal mindset’ and “teasing” the citizens by consuming non-vegetarian meals during the sacred month of Sawan and sharing videos of the same online. Modi emphasized that eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri and Sawan was insensitive to the sentiments of the people

The ongoing elections are in full swing and parties are not holding back from pulling each others legs. In a recent development at an election rally in Kolkata , the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said she was ready to “cook something for him (Modi)”  if he wished, but she wasn’t sure if he’d actually enjoy the meal prepared by her.

Mamata Banerjee took aim at the rival BJP, accusing them of purportedly meddling with people’s food preferences in the wake of the controversy surrounding Tejashwi Yadav’s video posted during Navratri.

Capitalizing on Modi’s comments, the TMC, which governs West Bengal where it’s common for Hindu households to consume non-vegetarian food during festivals, has been asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks understanding of the cultural and dietary practices of the nation’s populace.

Continuing along this line of criticism, Mamata Banerjee stated, “I have been cooking since my childhood days. People have praised my cooking. But will Modi ji accept my food? Will he trust me? I will cook whatever he loves.”

The TMC leader added, “I love both vegetarian foods like Dhokla and non-veg foods like macher jhol (fish curry). Different communities, and different sects among Hindus have their own unique rituals and eating habits. Who is BJP to impose a diktat on an individual’s dietary habits? It shows the BJP leadership has little idea and concern about the diversity and inclusivity of India and its people.”

The BJP countered by asserting that Mamata Banerjee intentionally extended the offer, fully aware that the prime minister adheres to a strict vegetarian diet.

“This is nothing but her ploy to trap the PM. She knows on the one hand the PM will never eat fish or any non-veg item. If she believes everyone should be allowed to eat what he/she loves to eat, then why is she twisting Modiji’s comments about one’s dietary habits? She is insulting devout Sanatani Hindus,” BJP leader Sankudeb Panda said.

Former BJP state president and ex-Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy posted on X, “Mamata Banerjee wants to feed Modi ji with fish and rice cooked by her. Good proposal. But before that, why doesn’t she first offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim? It will serve three purposes, secularism will be asserted, it will show charity begins at home and the fritters will also be praised.”

CPI(M) leader Bikash Bhattacharya suggested that this could potentially be an effort to placate Modi amidst their public political clashes.

“Being Dada-Bon (brother and sister), Mamata didi can certainly offer to cook meals for the prime minister, do not know if it is to placate him.”

Bhattacharya was referring to the jibe “Didibhai-Modibhai,” which the Left and the Bengal Congress unit employ to allude to the purported tacit understanding between the BJP and the TMC.

