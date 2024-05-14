Mamata Banerjee Extends Cooking Invitation To Narendra Modi Following Fish Controversy, BJP Accuses Of Trapping PM

In the previous month, Prime Minister Modi criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of displaying a ‘Mughal mindset’ and “teasing” the citizens by consuming non-vegetarian meals during the sacred month of Sawan and sharing videos of the same online. Modi emphasized that eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri and Sawan was insensitive to the sentiments of the people.

Capitalizing on Modi’s comments, the TMC, which governs West Bengal where it’s common for Hindu households to consume non-vegetarian food during festivals, has been asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks understanding of the cultural and dietary practices of the nation’s populace.

