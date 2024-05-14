Mamata Banerjee Extends Cooking Invitation To Narendra Modi Following Fish Controversy, BJP Accuses Of Trapping PM

The BJP countered by asserting that Mamata Banerjee intentionally extended the offer, fully aware that the prime minister adheres to a strict vegetarian diet.
“This is nothing but her ploy to trap the PM. She knows on the one hand the PM will never eat fish or any non-veg item. If she believes everyone should be allowed to eat what he/she loves to eat, then why is she twisting Modiji’s comments about one’s dietary habits? She is insulting devout Sanatani Hindus,” BJP leader Sankudeb Panda said.
Former BJP state president and ex-Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy posted on X, “Mamata Banerjee wants to feed Modi ji with fish and rice cooked by her. Good proposal. But before that, why doesn’t she first offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim? It will serve three purposes, secularism will be asserted, it will show charity begins at home and the fritters will also be praised.”