Mukut Mani Adhikari Wife Joins BJP In Bengal Just Ahead Of 4th Phase Voting

In a significant turn of events, Swastika Maheshwari, the wife of Trinamool Congress candidate Mukut Mani Adhikari, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just two days before the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in Ranaghat, West Bengal’s Nadia district. This move comes amidst an ongoing divorce suit filed by Maheshwari against her husband, adding a layer of complexity to Adhikari’s political campaign.

Swastika Maheshwari’s decision to join the BJP was announced at a party rally in Ranaghat, where she expressed her grievances, stating, “Anyone voting for Mukut Mani Adhikari will be cheated exactly like me.” This development serves as a major setback for Mukut Mani Adhikari, who has been embroiled in controversy following Maheshwari’s complaint of cruelty against him shortly after their marriage last year.

Adhikari’s nomination as a Trinamool Congress candidate has been surrounded by controversy, especially considering his previous affiliation with the BJP. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Adhikari was elected as a BJP legislator from the Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency, one of the seven constituencies under the Ranaghat Lok Sabha.

Despite joining the Trinamool Congress earlier this year, Adhikari’s candidacy raised eyebrows as his name was announced as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Ranaghat before officially resigning as a BJP legislator. Amidst mounting pressure from the BJP, Adhikari eventually resigned from the state assembly as a member just last month.

As of now, Mukut Mani Adhikari has yet to issue a response to these recent developments. The situation underscores the complex interplay between personal matters and political campaigns, highlighting the challenges faced by candidates in navigating both spheres effectively.

