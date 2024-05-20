Nityanand Rai Confident In NDA's Election Prospects; Counters Opposition Claims | NewsX Exclusive

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, expressed confidence in the NDA’s electoral prospects, citing job creation and reservations as key achievements. However, opposition claims of losing ground were refuted

The fifth phase of elections is in full swing, and people are coming out in large numbers to decide the fate of the nation. To understand the pulse on the ground, NewsX has captured moments directly from the heart of the situation.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Nityanand Rai, the current Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Government of India, shared his thoughts on the ongoing phase of the election. His insights were useful to draw a proper comparison of the people’s sentiments in Bihar.

In the beginning, he elaborated on his thoughts about the fifth phase of the ongoing elections and said, “All 40 seats will be captured by the NDA, and the opposition has no chance against us” He further elaborated on the issue of jobs, expressing that the Modi government had promised 10 lakh jobs, a promise that has been effectively implemented.

Further in the interview, he addressed the opposition’s claim that their ground is slipping, stating, “The people and land of India believes in the leadership of Narendra Modi. The voters of Bihar along with placing their faith in the chants of Jai shree Ram also believes in the name and deeds of Prime minister Narendra Modi”. He added further that, “The ground is actually slipping from under the I.N.D.I Alliance,”

He also expressed his views on the issue of reservations, which has been a bone of contention between the ruling government and the opposition, and said, “They are just trying to spread lies, the Prime Minister has granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and has ensured indefinite reservations for them, which cannot be revoked by anyone.”

