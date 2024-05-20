Nityanand Rai Confident In NDA's Election Prospects; Counters Opposition Claims | NewsX Exclusive

He also expressed his views on the issue of reservations, which has been a bone of contention between the ruling government and the opposition, and said, “They are just trying to spread lies, the Prime Minister has granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and has ensured indefinite reservations for them, which cannot be revoked by anyone.”

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, expressed confidence in the NDA’s electoral prospects, citing job creation and reservations as key achievements. However, opposition claims of losing ground were refuted. Rai’s statements offer insights into the ongoing election dynamics, reflecting the government’s perspective amidst broader political discourse.

