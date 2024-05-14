PM Modi Declares Assets : ₹ 3.02 Crore in Value, No Home or Vehicle Ownership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed in his election affidavit that his total assets exceed ₹ 3 crore, though he does not possess any land, houses, or cars. Filed as he submitted his nomination from the Varanasi constituency, the affidavit indicates total assets valued at ₹ 3.02 crore, primarily comprising a fixed deposit of ₹ 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India. He holds ₹ 52,920 in cash and maintains bank balances totaling ₹ 80,304 across accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

Additionally, the PM has investments amounting to ₹ 9.12 lakh in National Savings Certificates and owns four gold rings valued at ₹ 2.68 lakh. Notably, his income rose to ₹ 23.56 lakh in 2022-23 from ₹ 11.14 lakh in 2018-19.