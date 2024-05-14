Modi Assets

PM Modi Declares Assets : ₹ 3.02 Crore in Value, No Home or Vehicle Ownership

by

Prateek Levi
in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed in his election affidavit that his total assets exceed ₹ 3 crore, though he does not possess any land, houses, or cars. Filed as he submitted his nomination from the Varanasi constituency, the affidavit indicates total assets valued at ₹ 3.02 crore, primarily comprising a fixed deposit of ₹ 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India. He holds ₹ 52,920 in cash and maintains bank balances totaling ₹ 80,304 across accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

Additionally, the PM has investments amounting to ₹ 9.12 lakh in National Savings Certificates and owns four gold rings valued at ₹ 2.68 lakh. Notably, his income rose to ₹ 23.56 lakh in 2022-23 from ₹ 11.14 lakh in 2018-19.

In the education segment, the PM disclosed that he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University in 1978 and his Master of Arts degree from Gujarat University in 1983. Furthermore, he stated that there are no pending criminal cases against him.

READ MORE : Google I/O 2024 Is Happening Tonight: Here’s How To Livestream In India And What Surprises Await

Earlier in the day, while filing his nomination from the Varanasi constituency, from where he is vying for a third term as Member of Parliament, the Prime Minister remarked,  “I am overwhelmed and emotional. I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. ‘Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai’ (today, Maa Ganga has adopted me).”

Varanasi is scheduled to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1st.

ALSO READ : UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Congress’ Manifesto ‘Anyay Patra’ While Labelling Gandhi Siblings As ‘NRIs’