PM Modi In Hajipur Says, 'The Thieves Are Having Sleepless Nights'

On the day when the nation is witnessing the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 today (May 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Bihar.

Amid his rally in Hajipur, Bihar PM Modi takes a jibe at the Congress and RJD over their taunts on ED raids that are going on under the Modi’s government.

Addrerssing the crowd he said taht he is witnessing sleepless nights over the thoughts of opposition thieves who looted public’s money. He said, “When the RJD and Congress were in power at the Centre, they kept chanting “ED, ED, ED,” right? Let me tell you why they’re shouting now.”

He answered saying, “During that time, the ED had seized only 35 lakh rupees from across the country in ten years. Now, the significance of these 35 lakh rupees is like the amount that can be carried in a kid’s school bag.”

He addeds, “However, the thieves were still stealing. Modi searched those thieves who had looted money from the poor, and let me tell you, in ten years, Modi seized how much money? Modi seized 2200 crore rupees. And if we talk about taking that much money, it takes 70 trucks to carry it. Now one can compare the money from the school bags, and the 70 trucks? SAnd it is this reason that has snatched away the sleeps of these thieves.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Addressing a public rally in Hajipur, PM Modi says, “When these RJD and Congress people were running the government at the Centre, they had seized only Rs 35 lakh in the 10 years. Modi searched the houses of thieves who had looted the money of the poor. In the… pic.twitter.com/4afW4J3fYd — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Later he said, “The priority of RJD, Congress are not you people, but their own vote bank. The person who brought ‘Jungle Raj’ to Bihar, who has been convicted by the court in the fodder scam said that reservation should be given to Muslims and that too complete reservation. They want to give reservation of Dalits, backwards, tribals to Muslims…”

#WATCH | Bihar: Addressing a public rally in Hajipur, PM Modi says, “The priority of RJD, Congress are not you people, but their own vote bank. The person who brought ‘Jungle Raj’ to Bihar, who has been convicted by the court in the fodder scam said that reservation should be… pic.twitter.com/baufQMgo9n — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

