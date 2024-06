Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by taking the oath of office for his third consecutive term at 7:15 PM on Sunday, alongside his council of ministers. The ministers’ portfolios have yet to be disclosed.

According to the Indian Constitution, the council of ministers cannot surpass 15% of the total number of Lok Sabha MPs. With the 18th Lok Sabha comprising 543 members, the council of ministers cannot exceed 81 members.

Full list of the new council of ministers