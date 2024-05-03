West Bengal : On 3rd May, PM Modi addressed public rally in West Bengal, Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, where party leader welcomed the PM with the memento ceremony. During the ceremony, PM Modi objectified congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising him ” I already Told you that Prince is looking for another seat due to fear of defeat in Waynad. These peole go all around and say Don’t Run, Don’t Fear. And now I am Advising them same thing “DARO MAT, BHAGO MAT.”

This comes after Congress finally announced the name of it’s candidate from Amethi and Raebareli. Kishori Lal Sharma will contest from Amethi whereas, Rahul Gandhi will now fight the elections from Raebareli. Both of the seats will go on Poll on 20th May in the fifth and seventh Phase of General Election respectively.

PM also targeted the opposition saying, “Hate me and abuse me as much as you can but, I will serve double of them. Left has destroyed Tripura in last 35 years, they only known one thing divide the nation in terms of vote.”

meanwhile, Modi demanded 3 things from congress while addressed in West Bengal.

Modi’s 3 Demands from congress :

They will have to give written document that they will not give reservation on bases of religion.

Not to snatch ST, SC and OBC reservation.

Not to cut off reservation of OBC and hand over to Muslims.