PM's Rally In Saran Bihar: Vows To Protect Rights Of Dalits And Backward Classes

In the midst of the politically charged environment, with campaigning in full fervor, the Prime Minister took to the stage in Saran, Bihar, addressing a large crowd that had gathered for the rally.

Hitting out at the opposition PM Modi said, “Modi will not allow the reservation of Dalits and backward classes to be looted… Both RJD and Congress parties are slaves of appeasement. Congress party is saying that they will X-ray your property… They will snatch it and distribute it to strengthen their vote bank. Congress leaders say that Muslims have the first right on properties…”

The Prime Minister also added, “There is a significant segment of the population that has not benefited from reservations. This includes economically disadvantaged groups from the Rajputs, Brahmans, and Baniya community. Therefore, I introduced 10% reservations for the economically backward sections like them. I had the support the entire parliament when I implemented reservations for the economically backward class for the general category.”

Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Saran, Bihar, stood as a significant moment, drawing attention to pressing issues and rallying support. In his address, he vehemently defended the sanctity of reservations, vowing to safeguard the rights of Dalits and backward classes from exploitation and underscored the importance of inclusive policies.

As the fourth phase of elections unfolds, marking a crucial juncture in India’s democratic process, the nation braces itself for the pivotal decisions that will shape its trajectory over the next five years.