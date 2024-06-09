Posters Of Narendra Modi Displayed In Delhi Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

As Delhi gears up for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, posters featuring the PM-designate have been prominently displayed across the city. Scheduled for Sunday, this ceremony marks the beginning of Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. Under his leadership, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will once again form the government at the Centre.

This event is particularly noteworthy as Modi becomes the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term. Alongside Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oaths on the same day.

#WATCH | Posters of PM Narendra Modi are being put up in the national capital ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the PM-designate. PM-designate Narendra Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term, today at 7:15 PM. (Visuals from the Central Delhi… pic.twitter.com/POwkbwDUM7 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Extensive Traffic and Security Arrangements

To ensure the smooth execution of the ceremony, the Delhi Police have deployed around 1,100 traffic personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Prashant Gautam, stated, “Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed. They have been briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement.” He added that comprehensive arrangements have been made for the foreign delegates and heads of state attending the ceremony, including route arrangements and a designated control zone.

Distinguished Guests Reflecting ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy

Highlighting India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, several leaders from the neighboring and Indian Ocean regions have been invited as distinguished guests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in an official statement that the following leaders have accepted the invitation:

– President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe

– President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu

– Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif

– Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina

– Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

– Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

– Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay

The MEA emphasized that the presence of these leaders at the swearing-in ceremony is a testament to the highest priority India accords to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision. In addition to attending the ceremony, these leaders will also be present at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the evening.

Participation of Parliament Construction Workers

More than 250 workers who were involved in the construction of the Parliament will also participate in the ceremony. These workers will gather at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence at 3 pm and then proceed to the President’s house to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

Political Context and Opposition’s Response

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 240 seats, with the NDA winning a total of 292 seats out of 543. The Congress-led INDIA bloc, which included parties like the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, was unable to prevent the BJP from securing a majority on its own. The Congress won 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party 37, Trinamool Congress 29, and DMK 22.

Congress leader KC Venugopal remarked that opposition leaders have not received any communication from the government regarding the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister signifies a significant milestone in India’s political history. With extensive preparations in place and the presence of high-profile international guests, the event underscores Modi’s continued leadership and India’s commitment to fostering regional relationships.

