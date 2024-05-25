Priyanka Gandhi Highlights Key Issues as Voting Underway in Delhi's Sixth Phase

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast her vote in the sixth phase of the general elections today, at a polling station in the national capital. Followed by her vote the Congress General Secretary addressed the media and pressed on the importance of addressing issues like unemployment and inflation in the current political landscape of the country. She asserted that these pressing issues should be at the forefront of the electoral debate for all the parties and candidates contesting.

“Unemployment and inflation are the major issues, and everybody wants the election to focus on these concerns,” Vadra stated, reflecting on the sentiments of many voters who have become the subject of the economic strain.

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says “There is an undercurrent and the people have this feeling that the leaders of BJP are not discussing the real issues like unemployment and inflation…INDIA alliance has been talking about the real issues of the… pic.twitter.com/gxas0ikjng — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

When questioned about the surprising voting patterns of prominent political figures, including Rahul Gandhi reportedly voting for AAP and Arvind Kejriwal casting his ballot for Congress, Priyanka Gandhi remarked, “We are putting aside our grievances and voting for our Constitution and democracy. I am proud of this.”

Earlier in the day, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi also took part in the voting process in Delhi. The mother-son duo captured the moment with a selfie outside the polling station, symbolizing their engagement and optimism for the electoral process.

The election battle in Delhi is particularly intense, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress collaborating to challenge the BJP’s dominance. In the past two elections, the BJP swept all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital. This time, Congress is contesting three seats while AAP is fielding candidates in four, under the umbrella of the INDIA alliance.

The Congress party has expressed strong confidence in the INDIA alliance’s prospects. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh commented on the alliance’s performance, stating, “After five phases of elections, it became clear that in the south, BJP is wiped out and in the north, it is half. The INDIA alliance is poised to secure a decisive mandate on June 4th, and we will bid farewell to PM Modi. I am fully confident that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi.”

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections encompasses eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, fourteen in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are competing in this phase.

