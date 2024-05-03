Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Attend Nomination Filing Of Party Leader KL Sharma From Amethi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka gandhi Vadra Congress office at Amethi ahead of KL Sharma’s nomination for the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, reportedly, be attending the nomination filing of the party leader KL Sharma from Amethi.

The Congress General Secretary, during her roadshow in Amethi, addressed the people in the rally. She was heard saying,”I am in a rush because I have to leave for Raebareli to attend the nomination filing of ‘bhaiya’ (Rahul Gandhi). Kishori Lal Sharma is going to contest from Amethi and you know him for 40 years. He is very well aware of the issues of Amethi. We will fight together and will ensure Kishori Lal Sharma’s victory…” #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says “I am in a rush because I have to leave for Raebareli to attend the nomination filing of ‘bhaiya’ (Rahul Gandhi). Kishori Lal Sharma is going to contest from Amethi and you know him for 40 years. He is… pic.twitter.com/xU9spBqpyT — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Earlier in the day, Congress announced the candidatures of Rahul Gandhi from the Rae bareilly constituency and Kishori lal Sharma in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. the announcement was made just hours before the deadline to file nominations for the two seats that are gearing up to go to poll on May 20. The deadline to file for the two seats was today, May 3.

Shamra has been a close confidant of the Gandhi family and has been cosistently involved in the election management of the Lok Sabha Polls for the year 2024.

This announcement concludes weeks of speculation surrounding the potential electoral debut of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Mr. Sharma has adeptly overseen the management of both Amethi and Rae Bareli, serving the Gandhi family for over 25 years.

The significance of Rae Bareli’s selection lies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where it stood as the sole seat clinched by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious, defeating her BJP counterpart Dinesh Pratap Singh by a substantial margin of approximately 1,67,000 votes. Ms. Gandhi secured 5,34,918 votes (55.80%), overshadowing the BJP nominee who garnered 3,67,740 votes (38.36%).

