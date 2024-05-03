Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Rae Bareilly To File His Nomination

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a guest house in Raebareli ahead of his nomination for the Rae Bareilly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi will shortly be filing his nomination papers from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will, reportedly, be attending the nomination filing of the party leader.

The Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her roadshow in Amethi, mentioned that she had to leave for Rae Bareilly to attend the her brother’s nomination filing. She said, “I am in a rush because I have to leave for Raebareli to attend the nomination filing of ‘bhaiya’ (Rahul Gandhi). Kishori Lal Sharma is going to contest from Amethi and you know him for 40 years. He is very well aware of the issues of Amethi. We will fight together and will ensure Kishori Lal Sharma’s victory…” #WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at a guest house in Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi will shortly file his nomination papers from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/t7xDTwVTah — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

Earlier in the day, Congress announced the candidatures of Rahul Gandhi from the Rae bareilly constituency and Kishori lal Sharma in Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. the announcement was made just hours before the deadline to file nominations for the two seats that are gearing up to go to poll on May 20. The deadline to file for the two seats was today, May 3.

This announcement brings all the speculations surrounding the potential electoral debut of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to conclusion.

The significance of Rae Bareilly’s selection lies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where it stood as the sole seat clinched by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Sonia Gandhi emerged victorious, defeating her BJP counterpart Dinesh Pratap Singh by a substantial margin of approximately 1,67,000 votes. Ms. Gandhi secured 5,34,918 votes (55.80%), overshadowing the BJP nominee who garnered 3,67,740 votes (38.36%).

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Attend Nomination Filing Of Party Leader KL Sharma From Amethi