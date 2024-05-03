Rahul Gandhi Files for Nomination from Rae Bareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from the Raebareli Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024 in the fternoon of 3 May. The deadline to file for the two seats was today.

His nomination brings an end to the speculation surrounding his candidacy against BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi. The decision marks a significant shift in electoral strategy for the Congress party, positioning Rahul Gandhi in his mother Sonia Gandhi’s former stronghold.

Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli for the upcoming #LokSabhaElection2024 BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from Raebareli. pic.twitter.com/848yL2E63V — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

With the Lok Sabha elections unfolding across the country in seven phases, polling has already been completed in 191 constituencies. The initial phases covered a total of 102 constituencies, followed by an additional 89 seats on April 26. The upcoming phase is scheduled for May 7, with the final phase slated for subsequent dates. Vote counting is set to take place on June 4, determining the composition of the next Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi’s move to contest from Rae Bareli underscores the dynamic nature of electoral politics in India, where strategic considerations and shifting alliances often dictate campaign tactics. His decision to forego Amethi, a seat he held for multiple terms before his defeat to Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections, signifies a recalibration of Congress’ electoral priorities.

