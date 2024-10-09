Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction After Loosing Haryana, Says, 'We Are Analysing Unexpected Results'

Finally, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi breaks his silence after the defeat in Haryana. 

Rahul Gandhi’s First Reaction After Loosing Haryana, Says, ‘We Are Analysing Unexpected Results’

Finally, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi breaks his silence after the defeat in Haryana.

A day after the results were declared, Rahul Gandhi writes on the social media handle X, “My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – India’s victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana.”

He added saying, “We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice.”

The Seats Won In Haryana:

 

 

