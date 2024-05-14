Rohita Rewri, Former BJP MLA, Joins Congress In Haryana

In a notable development favoring the Congress party in Haryana, Rohita Rewri, formerly associated with the BJP as an MLA from Panipat City, has switched allegiance to Congress. She formally joined the party in Rohtak, alongside former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Expressing optimism, Congress leaders foresee success in both the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Haryana and the subsequent assembly polls later this year. This shift in political landscape follows the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs from the BJP government in Haryana, a setback for the ruling party amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Highlighting the trend, Congress leaders noted that in the past eighteen months, more than 40 MPs, former MPs, MLAs, and former MLAs have made the switch from the BJP to the Congress, indicating a changing political dynamic in the state.

