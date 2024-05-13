Sonia Gandhi Briefs Mahalaxmi Scheme Offering Rs 1 Lakh To Women

Amidst the ongoing fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, announced a significant initiative aimed at empowering women from impoverished households. In a heartfelt video message, she expressed admiration for the immense contributions of women throughout India’s history and highlighted the challenges they currently face due to severe inflation. To honor their sacrifices, Congress introduced the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, offering financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually to women from underprivileged families.

INC shared the video on X, “Women have made a huge contribution from the freedom struggle to the creation of modern India. However, today our women are facing crisis amid severe inflation. To do justice to their hard work and penance, Congress has come up with a revolutionary step…….”

नमस्ते मेरी प्यारी बहनों 🙏🏼 स्वतंत्रता की लड़ाई से लेकर आधुनिक भारत बनाने में महिलाओं का बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है। हालांकि आज हमारी महिलाएं भयंकर महंगाई के बीच संकट का सामना कर रही हैं। उनकी मेहनत और तपस्या के साथ न्याय करने के लिए कांग्रेस एक क्रांतिकारी कदम लेकर आई है।… pic.twitter.com/Wk7JGt8x7r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2024

Sonia Gandhi emphasized the transformative impact of similar guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana, underscoring Congress’s commitment to uplifting millions of families across the nation. She cited the party’s past initiatives such as MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education, and Food Security, which have empowered countless Indians. The ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, she asserted, represents Congress’s continued efforts to support the people during challenging times.

Meanwhile, as voting progresses in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, the voter turnout stood at 10.35% by 9 am. Additionally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s willingness to debate the Prime Minister, criticizing the latter’s apparent reluctance to engage in discussion.

Simultaneously, polling commenced for all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The constituencies involved in the fourth phase witness pivotal contests, featuring prominent leaders from various parties striving for electoral success.

With 283 Lok Sabha seats already polled in the preceding phases, the electoral process has proceeded smoothly and peacefully thus far, reflecting the democratic spirit of the nation.

