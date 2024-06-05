Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Jibe At PM Modi Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Meet: Modi Factor Is Finished

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasizing that the party is distant from securing a majority and is now reliant on allies. Yadav further asserted that following the announcement of the 18th Lok Sabha election results, the influence of the “Modi-factor” had diminished.

Addressing reporters before attending the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, Tejashwi Yadav stated, “RJD has garnered the highest number of votes in Bihar, with our voting percentage being the highest. We have also witnessed an increase in the number of seats compared to the previous election… The people of the country have sent a message to the BJP; they have voted against divisive policies and the politics of hatred. They have rejected authoritarianism and put an end to it.”

Emphasizing that the people voted to safeguard the Constitution and democracy, Yadav remarked, “BJP is far from securing a majority. The BJP no longer holds a majority on its own. Now, BJP members are reliant on others.” Discussing the INDIA bloc’s victory in Ayodhya, Yadav commented, “The Prime Minister expressed hostility towards our Muslim brothers to such an extent that even Lord Ram taught him a lesson.”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: When asked if they are trying to have an INDIA alliance Government at the Centre, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, “We will keep trying. People should keep trying. Why shouldn’t they?” He also says, “Our performance has been very good…We based our… pic.twitter.com/hEMAh76owR — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

He added, “Our performance has been very good. We fought the elections based on real issues. Lord Ram blessed the INDIA alliance in Ayodhya. So, it is very clear that the “Modi factor’ is finished… We are happy that we have been successful to a great extent in safeguarding the Constitution and democracy.”

Tejashwi Yadav also spoke about his three main demands from the future government and said, ” We expect that whoever forms the government, should grant the status of ‘Special State’ to Bihar, 75″% reservation that we raised should be incorporated into Schedule 9, and there should be caste census all over India.”

Notably, the JDU emerged victorious on 12 out of 40 seats in Bihar while the BJP won 12 seats, the RJD won four seats and Congress secured three seats.

