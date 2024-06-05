Tejaswi Yadav Urges People To 'Wait And Watch' After Sharing Seat With Nitish Kumar In Flight

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in the national capital for the INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, urged people to “wait and watch” amidst growing speculations about the formation of the next government.

Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was attending the NDA meeting, arrived in Delhi on the same flight. “Have some patience. Wait and watch,” Yadav told reporters.

When asked about the viral photos showing him with CM Nitish Kumar on the flight, Tejashwi Yadav responded, “We greeted each other. Keep watching to see what happens next.”

Nitish Kumar also affirmed the formation of the government, stating, “Sarkar toh ab banegi hi (the government will be formed).”

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, the BJP will need support from other coalition parties, particularly JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Both Naidu and Kumar have confirmed their support for the NDA government.

However, there are ongoing speculations that the INDIA bloc might try to attract some NDA allies to shift the balance.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results, announced on Tuesday, showed the BJP winning 240 seats, significantly fewer than their 2019 total of 303. The Congress saw a substantial improvement, securing 99 seats. The INDIA bloc surpassed 230 seats, offering strong competition and defying expectations.

In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA performed well, winning 29 out of 40 seats. Both the BJP and JD(U) won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress secured four and three seats, respectively.

