'Time And Again Congress Try To Scare Its Own Country…'Prime Minister Modi's Criticize Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party during a rally in Odisha’s Kandhamal, highlighting their alleged inaction following the 26/11 attacks and their purportedly weak stance on national security issues.

Accusing the Congress of prioritizing political considerations over national security, Modi emphasized the long-standing struggles faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, attributing them to what he described as the Congress’ “weak mindset.” He criticized the previous Congress leadership for engaging with individuals associated with terrorism rather than taking decisive action against them.

Responding to recent remarks made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar regarding Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, Modi condemned what he perceived as attempts by the Congress to instill fear among Indian citizens. He ridiculed the notion that India should respect Pakistan solely because of its possession of nuclear weapons, highlighting Pakistan’s economic challenges and its struggles to find buyers for its nuclear arsenal.

#WATCH | While addressing a public meeting in Odisha’s Kandhamal, PM Narendra Modi says, “Time and again Congress try to scare its own country. They say ‘sambhal ke chalo Pakistan ke pass atom bomb hai. Ye mare pade log, desh ke man ko bhi maar rahe hain’. They talk about… pic.twitter.com/DmbBWnZpfX — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Predicting a significant electoral setback for the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi asserted that the Indian electorate had overwhelmingly embraced the agenda of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He confidently proclaimed that the NDA would secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, while forecasting that the Congress would be limited to fewer than 50 seats.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly the Fourth Phase, scheduled for June 4.

