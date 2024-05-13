TMC's Shatrughan Sinha Asserts Stronghold in Asansol, Anticipates Shocking Victory in Lok Sabha Elections

Shatrughan Sinha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament and candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, exudes confidence as he reflects on his deep-rooted connection with the region and anticipates a resounding victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview, Sinha emphasizes his enduring bond with Asansol, declaring, “I have 3 homes, Patna, Mumbai, and Asansol. People have seen that I have always been here in every situation, and that’s the reason I am sitting here in my comfort. People love me here.” Sinha’s remarks underscore his unwavering commitment to the constituency, evident through his active participation in the community’s joys and sorrows, fostering a strong rapport with its residents.

Addressing any grievances from other quarters, Sinha urges aggrieved parties to direct their concerns to the Election Commission, emphasizing the impartiality and oversight of the electoral process. “All the machinery and the electoral process is in their hands,” he affirms, highlighting the recourse available for addressing electoral disputes.

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC MP and party’s candidate from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha says, “I have 3 homes, Patna, Mumbai and Asansol. People have seen that I have always been here in every situation and that’s the reason I am sitting here in my comfort. People love me here…” pic.twitter.com/7RVSsGnXre — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Confident in the outcome of the elections, Sinha predicts a stunning victory for the TMC, asserting, “When the results will be declared (on June 4), it will be very shocking for the opposition and their candidates.” He attributes the party’s success to the unwavering support of party workers, leaders, supporters, and well-wishers, lauding their unprecedented turnout at the polls. “It is the contribution of the TMC party workers, party leaders, their supporters, and their well-wishers… the way they are coming out to vote in such large numbers, that it is very unbelievable,” he asserts.

Sinha contrasts the grassroots support for the TMC with the purported shortcomings of the opposition, advocating for voters to discern between empty promises and tangible action. “It is obviously a question of someone’s fake guarantees and failed guarantees in contrast with Mamata Bannerjee’s commitment and proven guarantees,” he contends, highlighting the transformative initiatives implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Echoing Sinha’s sentiments, his wife offers insights into the atmosphere at polling booths, emphasizing the positive ambiance and enthusiastic participation of voters. “The booths have a positive environment, and everything has been going good,” she remarks, underscoring the overwhelming response from voters during her visits to polling stations in Raniganj.

As the electoral process unfolds, Sinha’s unwavering confidence and grassroots support signal a formidable challenge to his opponents, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral contest in Asansol.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah’s Son Has No Plans To Join Politics | NewsX Exclusive

Show Full Article