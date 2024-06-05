Trinamool's Yusuf Pathan Among 15 Muslim Winners In Lok Sabha Elections Out of 78 Candidates

After the election results 2024 was declared, at least 10 Muslim candudate managed to secure Lok Sabha seats nationwide, including TMC nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who achieved a decisive victory over Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in his Baharampur stronghold.

This year, 78 Muslims contested in the Lok Sabha elections, a notable decrease from the previous polls when 115 Muslim candidates were fielded by various parties.

In Saharanpur, Congress candidate Imran Masood won by a margin of 64,542 votes. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Samajwadi Party candidate Iqra Choudhary from Kairana triumphed over BJP’s Pradeep Kumar by 69,116 votes.

Afzal Ansari, the sitting MP from Ghazipur, retained his seat with 5.3 lakh votes, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi held onto his Hyderabad seat by a margin of 3,38,087 votes against BJP’s Madhavi Latha Kompella.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa won with a margin of 27,862 votes, and another Independent, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, secured Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla seat with 4.7 lakh votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party’s Mohibbullah claimed the Rampur seat with 4,81,503 votes, while Zia Ur Rehman won in Sambhal by 1.2 lakh votes.

Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference won the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir with 2,81,794 votes, defeating former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. In Srinagar, NC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi garnered 3,56,866 votes.

In West Bengal’s Baharampur, newcomer Yusuf Pathan defeated Congress leader and six-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes.

