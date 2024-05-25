Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Casts Vote, Says, 'We've got this…'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri voted at a Delhi polling station on Saturday. Urging citizens to participate, Puri stated, “Turn out in large numbers and vote. India’s political awareness is very high. Dispel your indifference… The issues are clear and focus on development. The opposition, in their attempt to create a false narrative, often undermine themselves… We’ve got this… We’ll secure a third consecutive win in Delhi,” he told reporters on Friday.

Puri expressed confidence that surpassing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections won’t be challenging, noting the BJP’s current tally of 303 seats from the 2019 elections. He explained, “There’s strong support for achieving ‘400 plus,’ and it’s feasible since we already hold 303 seats. Our seat count increases by 10 percent each election, bringing us to 330 to 333 seats, and a 15 percent increase would yield 345 seats. With 37 allies, even if half win 2-3 seats each,” Puri remarked to ANI on Saturday.

Puri also commented on Congress, saying, “Figures like Shashi Tharoor should be concerned about their own and their party’s seats. In a few days, everyone will see the NDA’s success.”

In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories will vote, with over 11.13 crore voters deciding the fate of 889 candidates. This includes two former Chief Ministers: BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri. This phase covers eight seats in Bihar, all 10 in Haryana, one in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

